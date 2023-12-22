Ozempic and Wegovy gain popularity for weight loss, also causing spike in emergency calls for adverse side effects





The medications were initially created to help those living with Type 2 diabetes are now causing more people to have side effects, according to Banner Health. Ozempic and Wegovy, two medications originally designed for treating diabetics, have gained popularity among those hoping to lose weight as well. While the drugs have proven successful at helping many lose weight, Banner Health has also seen a 100% increase in calls to the poison and drug center when it comes to those using the drugs experiencing other adverse reactions. “It is not a medication that is for everybody,” said Samuel Saltz, a doctor with Banner Health in Fort Collins. The drugs were initially created to help create natural hormones in the pancreas, assisting those with Type 2 diabetes. “The pancreas helps control your insulin which helps control your blood sugar,” Saltz said. Over time people noticed they were also losing some of their appetite as a side effect of the medications, which naturally led to weight loss. CBS

“It can cause gastroparesis, which is where your stomach slows down. So, when that happens, it can make you feel full. People lose their appetite drive with that medication,” Saltz said. That side effect caused many to flock to the medication, requesting prescriptions from their doctors for the drug even without any diagnosis of diabetes. While the drugs have proven useful for many in their weight loss journey, doctors note that stopping the medication will in most cases result in consumers gaining all of the weight back. More concerningly, Saltz said many who started taking the medications have had to go to the emergency room with other symptoms. “It can cause gallbladder disease and diarrhea. Those kinds of things will lead to dehydration which will lead to an ER visit,” Saltz said. Ozempic’s television ads do warn of symptoms that can result in nausea, fainting and more. CBS

Saltz encouraged those interested in, or those already consuming, Ozempic or Wegovy to always seek professional supervision while taking the medications. And, he warned of taking comparable medications that come from compounded pharmacies, where the medications are made on the spot instead of at the manufacturers warehouse. Compounding pharmacies making similar medications may not place proper amounts of each ingredient in the medication, potentially leading to more adverse side effects. Saltz also warned of users potentially becoming hooked on the medication. “Any medication that has an effect that people like to take advantage of, that can cause an abuse effect,” Saltz said. Those with medullary thyroid cancer should avoid these drugs, as should those with reflux disease. Saltz encouraged anyone experiencing side effects that make them feel sick to call their doctors and visit an emergency room. More from CBS News Dillon Thomas



Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/ozempic-wegovy-gain-popularity-weight-loss-causing-spike-emergency-calls-adverse-side-effects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos