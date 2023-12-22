Our best wellness tips and stories from 2023





Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save You are reading our weekly Well+Being newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Happy Thursday. This week we’re looking back on our best advice and some of your favorite stories in 2023. But before that … Join us for a New Year’s tuneup! Let us help you kick off a healthy 2024 with Well+Being. Join us for a 5-Day New Year’s Tuneup, where we’ll be delivering helpful tips straight to your inbox. Every day during the first week of January, we’ll give you new ideas to try for better fitness, healthy eating, physical health and mental well-being. If you’re already a subscriber to the Well+Being newsletter, you don’t need to do a thing. I’ll be sending you each day’s tuneup advice each morning. (The regular Well+Being newsletter will return the following week.) Invite your friends to join the fun and support your efforts by sending them this link to sign up. Your favorite story of 2023 Readers were captivated this year by the story of a young college student who suddenly developed psychosis and became catatonic. Solving the mystery of her illness took 20 years and a chance encounter with a doctor who had been haunted by the patient’s case as a medical student. This is the story of April Burrell and the doctor who was determined to help her. It’s an uplifting tale about both science and the human spirit. I hope you enjoy it. Our healthiest eating tips I’ve learned so much about healthy eating from Anahad O’Connor, whose Eating Lab column continues to be one of your favorite features from Well+Being. You’ll never hear Anahad telling you to diet or deprive yourself. Instead, his advice focuses on how you can add healthful foods to your daily eating routine. He recently summed up a year’s worth of advice in this helpful column with seven of his favorite tips. Our most popular fitness story Gretchen Reynolds, our fitness columnist, always has helpful guidance for staying active and avoiding the perils of sedentary living. Our most popular fitness story of the year was about a rethinking of the 10,000-daily-steps mantra. It turns out, you don’t really have to take 10,000 steps to be healthy. Gretchen includes this story in our new guide showcasing our seven best tips from 2023 for building an exercise habit. Our Brain Matters columnist, Richard Sima, delights us each week with his columns about the brain’s role in our health and happiness. His most popular column of the year is this delightful audio experience featuring insights about the mental health benefits of birdsong. Tune in, and enjoy the chirping. And for more from Brain Matters, Richard has compiled his best brain tips of the year. Sleep is your health goal Every week, we ask therapists, psychologists and other mental health experts to share their insights and advice. This year, your favorite On Your Mind column was about how to cope with waking up at night. Your top questions for a doctor Our Ask a Doctor columnist, physician Trisha Pasricha, fearlessly answers reader questions about bathroom issues, supplements and anything else on your mind. No question is off limits, as we learned this year, when our most popular column was about the frequency and color of poop. We’ve compiled our 10 best health tips from the Ask a Doctor column this year. Bonus holiday gift: A simple and fast winter workout Try this fun and simple 11-minute workout that you can do indoors or outside. It involves three body-weight exercises — squat thrusts, knee tucks and mountain climbers — that you do for a minute at a time before resting. Get a timer and follow the videos for a brisk and fun workout that will leave you feeling energized for the holiday season. Happy holidays from the Well+Being team! We wish all of you a safe, happy and joyous holiday season. Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at [email protected]. You can also find us on TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/12/21/wellness-tips-health-fitness-nutrition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos