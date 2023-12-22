5 Health Lessons We Learned in 2023: Ozempic, Covid, Alcohol and More

The interest in these drugs also moved beyond treating diabetes and weight loss — researchers reported that one of the drugs, Wegovy, could cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes for some people. The expanding footprint of these medications might just be one of the biggest story lines in 2024.

… and the Covid era hasn’t really ended.

Officially, the Covid public health emergency ended this year, a significant milestone as the pandemic settles into a new phase. That transition made it harder for many people to get Covid tests and newly updated vaccines, even as the virus remained a major presence in our lives. New variants keep emerging, and many of us have found ourselves in what feels like an endless cycle of infection and recovery.

The health toll of climate change became clearer …

The best part of my job is chasing down answers to what feel like the most pressing questions of the day. As wildfire smoke drifted through New York this summer and the sky turned orange, I rooted through my coat pockets for an N95 mask and wondered, on my eerie commute to the office, just how bad breathing the smoky air was for my lungs. The health risks of climate change are rapidly rising, and more people seem to have started thinking about how the shifting weather will affect their health.

Perhaps the only upside, if you can call it that, is that next year, we may at least be slightly better prepared as we adjust to the new normal. The next storm that floods New York, or next heat wave that hits, I’ll know what precautions to take to stay as safe as possible.

… as did the harms of drinking.

You might not want to hear it — I don’t either — but the evidence has become painfully clear that alcohol is bad for you. New research this year found that deaths tied to drinking are rising among women faster than they are among men, with the gap between genders narrowing particularly for people 65 and older. And more evidence emerged that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, particularly breast cancer and colon cancer.