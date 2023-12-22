Measles case being treated in Colorado for first time in 4 years, health officials warn of possible exposure

For the first time in four years, a case of measles is being treated in Colorado. The adolescent, an international traveler, arrived at Denver International Airport on Dec. 13 and visited several counties in the state in the past week before seeking treatment.

The adolescent arrived at DIA on Dec. 13 and health officials believe there could have been possible exposures in the A Concourse, bridge security or baggage claim from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on that day.

The patient then went to the emergency department at Children’s Hospital Colorado on Monday morning. The adolescent has an unknown vaccination status and has been in isolation since Dec. 18.

Illustration of measles virus infection showing giant multinucleated cells seen during microscopy of biopsy specimens, known as Warthin-Finkeldey giant cells. KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA/Getty Images



Arapahoe County Public Health is leading the investigation with state and other local public health agencies to notify those who have been directly exposed.

Anyone who may have been in those areas of DIA during those times or in the emergency department at Children’s Hospital Colorado on Monday between 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. may have been exposed and are urged to watch for symptoms.

“We have been contacting and working with those local public health agencies as well as those members who said who they have come in contact with to identify those contacts and people who have been exposed,” said Arapahoe County Public Health Chief Medical Officer Chris Urbina.

The last confirmed case of measles in a Colorado resident was in January 2019.

Additional Information from Arapahoe County Public Health:

For people who haven’t had the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, measles is a highly contagious and serious infection. The MMR vaccine given within 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) can prevent infection. Measles can cause complications, such as seizures, brain damage, ear infections, pneumonia, and death.

Vaccination is highly effective against measles, and people who have previously been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine do not need to receive the vaccine again after exposure to measles. Coloradans can check their/their child’s vaccine status through an online database.

Measles is spread through the air and can remain in the air for up to two hours. Signs and symptoms of measles typically begin 7 to 14 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days to appear. A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears. Signs and symptoms include:

Fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Appearance of rash at hairline, spreading downward over body, usually beginning 2-4 days after other symptoms.

The current timeline of the disease investigation is as follows:

Public health officials believe brief interactions are less likely to lead to infection, but people who were in the following locations should be cautious and monitor for symptoms.

Location Date/time Notes Denver International Airport 8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249 Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. Possible exposure to people who were moving through Concourse A, bridge security, baggage claim, and passenger pick up area. Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Emergency Department at the Anschutz Medical Campus: 13123 E. 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Monday, Dec. 18 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. Children’s Hospital Colorado is notifying health care providers, patients, and others who were in a similar area as the measles patient.

What to do if you have signs and symptoms of measles:

If you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, immediately notify your health care provider by telephone. Explain that you may have had a possible measles exposure and describe your symptoms. Call a medical provider before physically showing up to minimize the chance of exposure to other people. If you do not have a health care provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department. For additional information about measles, call the free help line CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 (toll free: 1-877-462-2911).

“Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of measles should stay home unless they need medical treatment,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado State Epidemiologist in a statement. “People with signs and symptoms of measles should also not go to child care facilities, school, work, or other public places to avoid exposing others to this very serious and highly contagious disease.”

Vaccination

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective at preventing measles (as well as mumps and rubella). Two doses of MMR are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles infection.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive a first dose of MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age and a second dose at 4 to 6 years of age. People who receive MMR vaccination according to the U.S. vaccination schedule are usually considered protected for life against measles.

The vaccine is widely available in Colorado at no or low cost. The federal Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines at no cost for children from birth through 18 years who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid or Medicaid eligible, and/or Alaskan Native/American Indian.

