Heart attacks are more frequent during the holidays





EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Heart health is always important, but especially around the holidays. Ann Dodge, from the American Heart Association in Wisconsin, says this year, the risk for heart attacks is higher. “The most common day of the year for heart attacks is Christmas day. And in addition, the most common day of the week to have a heart attack is a Monday. And this year, Christmas falls on a Monday. So we are at a higher risk period right now. In a study that reviewed 16 years of data on heart attacks, there was a 15% overall increase in heart attacks during the winter holidays, peaking on Christmas eve into Christmas day.” Dodge says there are several factors. “The holiday season is supposed to be a happy time for everybody. But as we all know, it can be extremely stressful and it gets us out of our routines. And there’s also overindulgence in foods and alcohol, a decrease in exercise routines. And in addition, people who should be on medicine for their heart, such as high blood pressure medication or medication for their cholesterol, the routine over the holidays is so disrupted that many people miss their medications,” said Dodge. Dr. Christopher Eberlein, Emergency Medicine from Gundersen Health in La Crosse says one of the busiest days at the ER is the day after Christmas. “We definitely see a below average type of day, on the actual holiday. Then the day after we tend to have, and we see it with Thanksgiving and pretty much all the major holidays, where the day after tends to be record breaking volumes. Unfortunately some people put off care on the holiday that they should be getting.” Dodge says it’s important to know the warning signs of a heart attack. “Chest pain, chest pressure. Sometimes in women, it shows up a little differently. It could be indigestion. Arm pain or numbness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue. I need people to know if you have any of those symptoms, you need to call 911 right away.” Dodge adds that it’s important to be trained in CPR. You may be the one who saves a life this holiday season. Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weau.com/2023/12/22/heart-attacks-are-more-frequent-during-holidays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos