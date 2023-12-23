Managing seasonal depression during the holidays

Kaylee Dusang

The holidays often symbolize a time of joy and celebration, but for many, it becomes a difficult season for mental and emotional health.

Dr. Jantzen Malti, a family medicine physician at Coryell Health, explains that there are many reasons why people might struggle with feelings of depression or anxiety around the holidays. One factor is known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which tends to occur during fall and winter when less daylight puts a strain on one’s emotional wellbeing.

“For folks who have chronic depression and were in a stable remission for the rest of the year, it can be very common to see that flare up where it was stable just a few months ago,” Malti said.

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) shows that nearly 89% of adults claim something causes them stress during the holidays, while 41% say it increases their stress compared to other seasons. One of the top stressors found in the survey includes financial wellbeing as the pressure increases to spend money on gifts. Excess stress is often associated with increased feelings of depression and anxiety, according to the APA.

Since holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas often revolve around family gatherings, Malti said it can also trigger feelings of stress, grief, or loneliness if one is experiencing a family conflict or loss.

“I think the reality for most people is some of those relationships may be strained for one reason or another and can create a difficult time for folks (during a time) meant to be spent with your family, friends, and loved ones,” he said. “A number of us may have a mother, father or loved one who has passed away, and the memories of previous Christmases or Thanksgivings spent at a grandmother’s house or grandfather’s house are no longer here due to a loss in the family.”

Malti said that seasonal changes not only affect those with a history of depression and anxiety, but also those who might not normally struggle with a mental illness.

Some of the signs of depression include chronic fatigue, loss of interest in activities once found enjoyable, and changes in sleeping and eating patterns. While depression and anxiety might present similar symptoms, anxiety also includes excessive worrying, fear, and irrational thoughts.

“I discuss this a lot with my patients, but if you feel like you’re struggling with any new feelings of depression or any anxiety, often times that can come in very subtle ways,” Malti said.

When it comes to managing one’s mental health around the holidays, Malti provides a few recommendations that might help with symptoms:

Remain active with aerobic exercise for about 30 minutes four to five days a week, such as walking or using an elliptical machine to work large muscle groups and elevate the heart rate.

Get enough sleep each night. Malti recommends keeping a consistent sleep schedule to keep the circadian rhythm in check.

Stay engaged with others. If family or friends live far away or are no longer around, find activities or ways to get involved in the community.

“Especially during the holidays, both community outreach and church programs usually have a number of things going on to bring people together that may not have a lot of close family or friends that they are able to visit or are no longer alive, so it still allows people to have that sense of family they may not have anymore,” Malti said.

Malti emphasizes the importance of seeking medical help if one is struggling with any signs of depression, anxiety, or their overall mental health.

“Historically, depression has been stigmatized, but it’s a very common thing we see and manage in a doctor’s office,” Malti said. “I encourage anybody to be open about the way that they’re feeling. If they feel like they are struggling with depression, to not feel like they’ll be judged in any sort of way or be put in some category or feel like they are crazy, because none of those things are true. It’s a very common thing that people struggle with.”