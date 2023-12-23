Southend dementia support group fears closure due to council cuts





By Rachael McMenemy & Tom Larsen-WrightBBC News, Essex Tom Larsen-Wright/BBC The group meets for two hours a week, offering carers and men with dementia a chance to socialise and relax Partners who care for men with dementia fear their “isolation” will worsen if a proposed cut to a support group goes ahead. About a dozen women and their partners meet every Tuesday at The Windermere Club in Southend-on-Sea, describing it as “a lifeline”. However, Southend-on-Sea City Council is considering cutting its dementia community support service. The authority said no final decision had yet been made. The cutback to support groups, as part of a review of non-statutory services, could save the council £280,000 per year. Tom Larsen-Wright/BBC Andrea Levy says the group has been a lifeline for her and her husband Men at the club are looked after by two “dementia navigators”. Andrea Levy, who has attended with her husband for two years, said the club had helped her with the emotional toll of caring for someone with dementia. “It’s been our lifeline,” she told BBC Essex. “[The partners] talk to each other, we laugh and we cry together, we help each other and no-one prejudges what anyone says; particularly if you feel angry, depressed or like you can’t cope any longer. “We’re there to help each other.” Tom Larsen-Wright/BBC Bill Barker says the proposed closure is “a great shame” Bill Barker, who owns the club where the group has met since 2018, said the proposed closure was “a great shame”. He said having talked to the carers, it was obvious “how important it is to them to get a bit of a break”. James Moyies, Conservative cabinet member for public health, adult social care and constitutional affairs, said due to “financial challenges” the council was carrying out a review to ensure it paid for “statutory and essential” services. The dementia support service was “identified as a non-statutory service that we are proposing to stop so savings can be made,” he said. Options to mitigate the impact were being considered, he said, and people affected were invited to take part in a consultation. The council’s budget for 2024-25 is due to be discussed at a full council meeting on 23 February. Last month, the local authority said it had a current budget deficit of £10.7m and was short of about £15m going into next year’s budget. Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830 Copyright 2023 BBC. All rights reserved. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking. Beta Terms By using the Beta Site, you agree that such use is at your own risk and you know that the Beta Site may include known or unknown bugs or errors, that we have no obligation to make this Beta Site available with or without charge for any period of time, nor to make it available at all, and that nothing in these Beta Terms or your use of the Beta Site creates any employment relationship between you and us. The Beta Site is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and we make no warranty to you of any kind, express or implied. In case of conflict between these Beta Terms and the BBC Terms of Use these Beta Terms shall prevail.

