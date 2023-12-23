Why winter heart attacks are easy to prevent: Can a warm shower, a daytime walk and some steam help? | Health and Wellness News





Is there a right time to exercise so that you can maintain your cardiac and respiratory health in winter? Is a hot shower beneficial for you? Does steam help in dislodging phlegm? These are questions that become important as the holiday season begins and lower temperatures set off changes in the body. The end-of-the- year celebratory mood also means that there is lower physical activity, food indulgences and consequent weight gain.

And it is this lowering of health guards that can trigger heart attack, arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats, heart failure and stroke, says Prof Rajesh Vijayvergiya, Department of Cardiology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. “Exposure to extremely low temperatures can lead to arterial constriction, increased adrenaline secretion, platelet aggregation, increased clotting factors and so on which can result in heart attack and high blood pressure,” he adds. Stressors like air pollution, which also increases at this time of the year, leads to inflammation, which is another marker for heart disease. “That’s why we need to take care of a few simple things and enjoy the season,” he advises. Monitor your weight and BP: Check your blood pressure and body weight for any increase and then manage it appropriately. High blood pressure requires an adjustment in the type and doses of blood pressure-lowering pills along with salt restriction. If body weight goes up by even a bit, restrict your calorie intake and increase physical activities/exercise. “If your blood sugar or cholesterol levels are high, then consult your doctor if you need a higher dosage of relevant medicines,” says Dr Vijayvergiya. Having tea/coffee in excess amounts can increase the heart rate and trigger irregular heart rates like atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias, he adds. Warm hours of the day are the best time to exercise: To avoid the harmful effects of low temperatures, exercise/routine walks should be performed during the daytime instead of early morning or late evening hours, especially for those suffering from heart disease. In fact, walking is the best exercise as it doesn’t stress you out. “Wear appropriate warm clothing and ensure adequate hydration before and after exercise,” says Dr Vijayvergiya. Dr Sonal, Consultant, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Ivy Hospital, Mohali, discourages outdoor exercise in the early morning hours for even normal people. “The concentration of toxic gases and pollutants increases in the lower, cooler layers of the atmosphere, resulting in the formation of harmful smog. Increasing the duration and frequency of workout routines in the daylight hours enhances blood flow and generates pleasant warmth,” she says. Shower with warm water: A Japanese study, adds Dr Sonal, has found that both full body immersion bathing and showering with warm water at 40 degrees centigrade dilate the arteries and increase blood flow to the periphery. Besides, warm water goes well with the natural thermal balance of the body and keeps microbes away. Do not fall for fads that promote taking either a cold or a hot shower in winter as a fitness mantra. The cold causes the blood vessels to contract and pushes up blood pressure. Both cold and hot showers are additional shock factors that the body has trouble getting adjusted to and should be avoided. “Do not confuse the body and maintain the body’s temperature. Lukewarm water raises the body’s temperature and promotes blood circulation,” says Prof Vijayvergia. Steam regularly: The risk of various respiratory diseases increases during winter. This is because cold air promotes dryness of airways and decreases mucus production, which acts as the first line of defence by trapping pathogens. Cold air also causes airway hyperreactivity resulting in aggravating bronchial asthma and Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD). “Maintain adequate hydration and inhale steam to avoid respiratory congestion. Steam helps in dislodging the phlegm. And do not forget your annual flu shots, take them before temperatures drop so that your body can build a shield,” says Dr Sonal.

