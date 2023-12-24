Huge Covid Spike in San Francisco in Time for Holiday Travel Peak





Covid levels are spiking in San Francisco days ahead of Christmas, with concentrations reaching their highest in weeks, WastewaterSCAN data shows. The city’s two wastewater treatment plants show a spike in Covid concentrations as of Dec. 20, the latest data available. Virus levels at the city’s Oceanside treatment plant on the west side have jumped by over 75% between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20, the highest virus concentrations in wastewater since March 15. San Francisco wastewater shows Covid levels over the last six weeks, with a large spike arriving just as holiday travel is expected to peak Friday. | Source: WastewaterSCAN Virus concentrations in wastewater collected at the city’s southeast treatment plant spiked more than 73% during the same period and are the highest virus levels since Nov. 30 for that location. RSV—or respiratory syncytial virus— concentrations at both plants are declining but remain high, according to the data. The Covid spike comes as holiday travel is expected to peak on Friday. READ MORE: Use Your California DMV Digital Driver’s License This Holiday at SFO, SJC and LAX Airports Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF’s chair of medicine and a popular social media presence who often posts Covid advice, took to X on Monday to say he has resumed wearing masks in crowded stores, airplanes or trains, elevators, theaters or anywhere that’s crowded and poorly ventilated, citing a “moderate uptick” in Covid levels. “When I do mask, I always use an N95; I see no reason to wear a less effective mask,” Wachter said. Wachter added that he would still enjoy a meal indoors without a mask but would prefer to sit outdoors if it was an option. However, his advice came two days before the spike was seen in city sewage. You can still get free Covid tests in the mail from the federal government after they resumed the free test program in November. You can order up to eight tests per household. You can order up to eight tests Covid test kits per household. | Source: Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images The San Francisco Department of Public Health said people should do the following to protect themselves and others from illness this holiday season: Everyone over the age of 6 months should get both an updated Covid vaccine and this year’s flu vaccine.

People aged 60 and over and pregnant people should ask their providers about the RSV vaccine. All pregnant people should receive the vaccine between weeks 32-36 of pregnancy.

Keep a well-fitted mask on hand for added protection in crowded indoor spaces.

Stock up on Covid at-home test kits. This way, if you feel sick, you can test right away and act quickly to get medicine to stop the illness from becoming serious. Medicine is recommended for most adults and some teens. You must start the medicine within 5 days after starting to feel sick—but as soon as possible is best.

If you think you may have the flu, contact a health care provider immediately to get tested. Flu medicine is recommended for children younger than age 2, adults age 65 and older, pregnant people and people with a variety of health conditions. You must start the medicine within 2 days after starting to feel sick.

Stay home when sick, and stay away from others who are sick.

Increase ventilation or air filtration when indoors if possible.

Practice good hygiene: Wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sfstandard.com/2023/12/22/san-francisco-covid-levels-spike-holiday-travel-peak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos