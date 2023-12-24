Health
Philadelphia Health warns the public about measles exposure at building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Jefferson Health want to warn the public of a possible measles exposure at a building.
In a release Saturday night, officials said the building on 33 South 9th Street [formerly known as 833 Chestnut Street] had a possible measles exposure on Tuesday, Dec. 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 pm.
“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. The threat of measles exposure in the United States has been growing over the last decade. We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC’s immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able. A recent measles outbreak in Ohio sickened 85 children, almost all of whom were unvaccinated. Notably, 36 children were hospitalized due to measles in that outbreak. The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective and is the best way to avoid serious complications of a vaccine-preventable disease.”
They also said people who weren’t in the building during that time were not in danger of exposure.
“Measles is a highly infectious virus that spreads through the air. Anyone who attended this revival may have been exposed,” according to Dr. Shara Epstein, Medical Director for the Division of Disease Control. “If you were at this event, please check with your primary care provider to make sure that you are fully vaccinated. If you develop symptoms of measles, please isolate yourself from others and contact your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to get tested. Call ahead to avoid exposing others.”
The Health Department has recommendations:
1. Anyone in the Jefferson Health building located at 33 South 9th Street or 833 Chestnut Street on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. should follow the instructions below to determine if you are protected from measles, and symptoms to look out for if you are not protected. If you were not in the building during those times, you do not need to follow these instructions.
2. Determine if you are protected against measles. Generally, you are considered protected (immune) if you were:
- Born before 1957, or
- Have already had measles, or
- Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine (usually given as measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine). Look at your vaccination records or ask your healthcare provider to see if you have already had two doses of this vaccine.
- Measles vaccine is routinely recommended for patients 12–15 months with a second dose given at age 4–6 years. Infants under 12 months are not eligible for vaccine and are not protected.
If you are protected from measles, you do not have to do anything. Measles vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles.
3. If you are not protected from measles, you should receive a dose of MMR vaccine. Talk to your healthcare provider to learn how you can get this vaccine. The Health Department has additional resources on where to get vaccines on their website.
4. Those who are under 12 months of age, pregnant and not immune, or are immunosuppressed (have a weakened immune system) should consult with their healthcare provider as soon as possible. Management of exposure to measles may be different with these conditions.
5. Measles is contagious for 4 days before to 4 days after rash starts. If you are not immune and may have been exposed, you could give measles to someone at high risk before developing rash. To prevent that from happening, please wear a mask in indoor public spaces and around anyone who is unvaccinated until January 9th, 2024.
6. If you are not immune and may have been exposed, and you develop any symptoms through Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 that appear like measles, contact your doctor immediately. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Tell your doctor that you may have been exposed to measles. You should also notify Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) at 215-685-6740 if you develop measles symptoms.
The CDC offers more information about measles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/measles-philadelphia-department-of-public-health-pennsylvania-jefferson-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia Health warns the public about measles exposure at building
- US woman with rare double womb has two babies in two days | BBC News
- Prague holds national day of mourning after mass shooting
- Huge Covid Spike in San Francisco in Time for Holiday Travel Peak
- Russia bans anti-war candidate from challenging President Putin in election | BBC News
- Legal expert’s prediction on next steps in Trump election subversion case
- FDA Warns Against ‘Fat Dissolving’ Injections
- Czech Republic falls silent to mourn Prague university mass shooting victims | BBC News
- Is Trump actually a moderate?
- Vibrating pill may give dieters a feeling of fullness, study suggests | Science
- Ukraine moves its Christmas date marking shift away from Russia | BBC News
- Migrant crossings are spiking. See what it looks like on the southern border