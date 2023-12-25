Health
Why red wine is just as bad as any other alcohol for your heart | Health and Wellness News
For a long, long time, red wine was associated with winter warmth and an indulgence that was healthy. It was even celebrated for its potential cardiovascular advantages arising from its polyphenol content, particularly resveratrol. But newer findings do not prove a link that can make a case for red wine consumption. In fact, it can be just as bad as other spirits.
The historical association between moderate red wine consumption and a reduced risk of heart disease stemmed primarily from observational studies suggesting a correlation, rather than causation, between moderate alcohol intake and cardiovascular health. This correlation appeared to be linked to certain antioxidants found in red wine, chief among them resveratrol, which demonstrated potential cardioprotective effects in laboratory settings and animal studies.
However, the touted advantages of resveratrol have not been conclusively demonstrated in human trials, with conflicting or inconclusive results in research on its cardiovascular effects. Besides, it is still not understood if red wine yielded enough resveratrol to make a difference. The amount of resveratrol one would have to consume to have a protective benefit would mean having glass after glass of red wine. The risk that would do to your system far outweighs the tiny supposed benefits.
Furthermore, the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption, even in moderate amounts, cannot be overlooked. It can lead to adverse effects in other organ systems, especially the liver. Alcohol consumption, including red wine, can adversely affect the liver, contributing to conditions such as fatty liver disease, inflammation, and in more severe cases, cirrhosis.
Alcohol impacts receptors in blood vessels near the heart that help maintain blood pressure. So, it can cause high blood pressure and promote arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats. If you have an underlying cardiomyopathy, which is a thickening of the heart, then any degree of alcohol is actually toxic to the heart muscle cells and can lead to heart failure. Alcohol increases stress hormones like cortisol which can increase heart rate and blood pressure.
Moreover, the potential cardiovascular benefits derived from red wine can often be obtained from other sources within a healthier lifestyle. Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, coupled with regular exercise, adequate sleep and stress management, can contribute significantly to heart health without the need for alcohol consumption.
For individuals with a history of alcohol-related problems, liver disease or other health concerns, even moderate alcohol consumption may pose more risks than benefits. That’s why women should not have more than one drink and men not more than two drinks per day. While moderation remains key, you should give equal weightage to comprehensive lifestyle measures rather than relying on specific beverages for cardiovascular health.
