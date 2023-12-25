Health
Real Health Podcast: The surprising science of walking for wellness and joy
Walking is one of the oldest past times known to humans. A problem seems to be halved by a nice walk and some fresh air, but what is the science behind it?
What are the best ways to walk? Is it better to walk by the sea or in forests? And what is the science behind walking?
On the Real Health podcast this week, I was joined by author of ‘52 ways to walk: The surprising science of walking for wellness and joy, one week at a time’, Annabel Streets.
Annabel grew up in rural Wales with two parents that didn’t drive so her main means of getting to places was on foot. However, when she became an adult her life became car-centric and she began to get very bad back pain. The author said that “no amount of physiotherapy or osteopathy helped, nothing seemed to be able to solve it. And eventually, having spent quite a lot of money on all these professionals, I discovered that actually walking and moving seemed to really do the trick.”
I asked Annabel what is happening biologically when we walk: “as soon as we start walking, we start to produce this amazing cascade of biochemicals. We have these things called endocannabinoids, which obviously sounds like cannabis, and it works like that actually, that’s why we go for a walk. We feel happier and calmer because we’re full of endocannabinoids. The brain produces something called BNA, brain derived neurotrophic factor, which actually is really good for the brain. It’s like a sort of Miracle-Gro for our brain cells,” she said.
The writer spoke about the different varieties of walking and the popularity of backwards walking which has recently become popular in Japan. Backwards walking can be helpful for lower back pain.
You can listen to the full episode on The Irish Independent or wherever you get your podcasts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/real-health-podcast/real-health-podcast-the-surprising-science-of-walking-for-wellness-and-joy/a1018752252.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Real Health Podcast: The surprising science of walking for wellness and joy
- Christmas Dinner Items That Bring the Gift of Health
- More than 100 Palestinians killed overnight during air strikes according to officials
- What to Know About COVID’s Connection to Heart Problems
- Protect against respiratory illness this holiday season
- Hamas says 70 people killed in Israeli air strike on camp – BBC News
- Ukraine celebrates Christmas on 25 December for first time – BBC News
- West Yorkshire: How new tech is helping Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust detect cancer sooner | Science & Tech News
- Bolstering our sense of smell may reduce the risk of dementia | Health
- Al Gore on what the world needs to do to stop climate change
- Has COVID-19 turned into another winter bug? Lessons to learn from JN.1 spread | Health and Wellness News
- 2023 was historically unproductive year for Congress. Here’s why