Less Tennessee sun can affect mood, mental health

While the fall and winter months are often a time of celebration and good cheer, the shorter and grayer days often bring with them bouts of lethargy, over-eating and foul moods.

In the most extreme cases, people can develop a form of clinical depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder that may require medical treatment. This is more than simply a case of the “winter blues,” experts say. For some, symptoms may last many months and can be debilitating.

While the onset of SAD can happen in the summer, it’s more common in the winter and the northern latitudes. SAD can affect as many as 10% of people in certain regions, according to surveys. The risk increases with age and, for reasons not known, is more common in women than men.

Researchers estimate that as many as 10 million Americans annually suffer from the condition.

Dr. Paul Desan, who directs the Winter Depression Research Clinic at Yale University, said the condition is a serious public health issue.

“It’s normal for people to feel worse in some way during the winter. They may have changes in mood, appetite, energy, weight, sleep,” Desan said. “But, for some people, these changes are very significant and are so severe that they would meet the professional criteria for an episode of major depression.”

Here’s what we know about the disorder and who it affects:

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder

The term ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ was coined nearly 40 years ago to describe the worsening moods that came with the change of seasons.

Its symptoms are similar to those experienced by people with clinical depression, such as decreased interest and enjoyment of activities, low energy or severe fatigue and decreased self-esteem, according to the Yale clinic. People may also experience insomnia or, conversely, feel the need to sleep more than normal. SAD can also lead to weight gain or loss, as people eat more or less than usual.

People living in northern regions are much more susceptible. One major survey found the incidence of SAD to be about 1% in Florida, around 5% at the latitude of New York and around 10% at the latitude of New Hampshire.

“If we want to think about, neuro-chemically, what’s going on, it seems like serotonin is playing a key role,” said Michael Varnum, an associate professor of psychology at Arizona State University. “As the days get shorter, we’re kind of making less of this and that’s causing us to have these depressed moods.”

Many people feel some of these symptoms to a lesser extent in the winter months and may still seek treatment. Doctors call this “subsyndromal SAD.” Others may simply feel down on a particularly gloomy day. This is normal and not necessarily because of a disorder.

“It’s really important to remember that it’s different than getting a low mood because it’s ugly outside,” said Dr. Aaron Brinen, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt University. “We’re really talking about (clinical) depression.”

How ‘SAD’ is treated

SAD is treated much the same way as depression — medications and talk therapy — but responds especially well to light therapy, Desan said. Some have suggested that vitamin D supplements might help, though Desan said there’s no good evidence that they actually help.

Desan recommends exposure to a light-emitting device that produces 10,000 lux (a unit of illumination). The most effective treatment is sitting in such light for about a half-hour before 8 a.m., seven days a week. A Yale University review of such devices notes that many on the market fail to meet the 10,000 lux standard, even though they are advertised as such.

The devices reviewed and recommended by Yale aren’t cheap, however. The least expensive model starts at $120. Most of the others cost at least $200 and can run as high as nearly $400.

Desan also adds this word of caution: “If someone has an episode of depression, especially if they have suicidal thoughts, they shouldn’t be trying to treat this themselves. They should get an appropriate medical professional who can assist them.”

