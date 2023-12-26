Health
Less Tennessee sun can affect mood, mental health
While the fall and winter months are often a time of celebration and good cheer, the shorter and grayer days often bring with them bouts of lethargy, over-eating and foul moods.
In the most extreme cases, people can develop a form of clinical depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder that may require medical treatment. This is more than simply a case of the “winter blues,” experts say. For some, symptoms may last many months and can be debilitating.
While the onset of SAD can happen in the summer, it’s more common in the winter and the northern latitudes. SAD can affect as many as 10% of people in certain regions, according to surveys. The risk increases with age and, for reasons not known, is more common in women than men.
Researchers estimate that as many as 10 million Americans annually suffer from the condition.
Dr. Paul Desan, who directs the Winter Depression Research Clinic at Yale University, said the condition is a serious public health issue.
“It’s normal for people to feel worse in some way during the winter. They may have changes in mood, appetite, energy, weight, sleep,” Desan said. “But, for some people, these changes are very significant and are so severe that they would meet the professional criteria for an episode of major depression.”
Here’s what we know about the disorder and who it affects:
What is Seasonal Affective Disorder
The term ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ was coined nearly 40 years ago to describe the worsening moods that came with the change of seasons.
Its symptoms are similar to those experienced by people with clinical depression, such as decreased interest and enjoyment of activities, low energy or severe fatigue and decreased self-esteem, according to the Yale clinic. People may also experience insomnia or, conversely, feel the need to sleep more than normal. SAD can also lead to weight gain or loss, as people eat more or less than usual.
People living in northern regions are much more susceptible. One major survey found the incidence of SAD to be about 1% in Florida, around 5% at the latitude of New York and around 10% at the latitude of New Hampshire.
“If we want to think about, neuro-chemically, what’s going on, it seems like serotonin is playing a key role,” said Michael Varnum, an associate professor of psychology at Arizona State University. “As the days get shorter, we’re kind of making less of this and that’s causing us to have these depressed moods.”
Many people feel some of these symptoms to a lesser extent in the winter months and may still seek treatment. Doctors call this “subsyndromal SAD.” Others may simply feel down on a particularly gloomy day. This is normal and not necessarily because of a disorder.
“It’s really important to remember that it’s different than getting a low mood because it’s ugly outside,” said Dr. Aaron Brinen, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt University. “We’re really talking about (clinical) depression.”
How ‘SAD’ is treated
SAD is treated much the same way as depression — medications and talk therapy — but responds especially well to light therapy, Desan said. Some have suggested that vitamin D supplements might help, though Desan said there’s no good evidence that they actually help.
Desan recommends exposure to a light-emitting device that produces 10,000 lux (a unit of illumination). The most effective treatment is sitting in such light for about a half-hour before 8 a.m., seven days a week. A Yale University review of such devices notes that many on the market fail to meet the 10,000 lux standard, even though they are advertised as such.
The devices reviewed and recommended by Yale aren’t cheap, however. The least expensive model starts at $120. Most of the others cost at least $200 and can run as high as nearly $400.
Desan also adds this word of caution: “If someone has an episode of depression, especially if they have suicidal thoughts, they shouldn’t be trying to treat this themselves. They should get an appropriate medical professional who can assist them.”
Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @FrankGluck.
Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest political news, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience, and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network’s daily sites.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/health/2023/12/26/seasonal-affective-disorder-less-tennessee-sun-affects-mood-mental-health/71897061007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Less Tennessee sun can affect mood, mental health
- Your Top Health Questions of 2023, Answered
- Canada enters 5th year of COVID-19. Are we falling short in treatment? – National
- Christians in Pakistan rebuild for Christmas months on from attacks | BBC News
- US accuses Iran of drone strike on tanker in Indian Ocean | BBC News
- Tanker hit off India coast by drone from Iran, says US | BBC News
- Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Barbie: Women make money and drive the economy in 2023
- My teenage daughter wants to eat gluten-free foods, is it safe for her?
- Thousands protest in Serbia over alleged election fraud
- Hamas-controlled health ministry says at least 250 killed in Gaza in 24 hours
- Basketball legend Coach K on coaching wisdom and what is more important than winning
- Cold water plunges are the rage. But does the science back up the devotion?