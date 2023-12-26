Scientists slam pain report funded by Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand which is linked to makers of spinal cord stimulators





Speaking as a clinician, he told The Age: “I do think there are some positives: it discloses the source of funding, the selection bias, and it refers to the two Cochrane studies that conclude this may be an ineffective treatment that comes with significant risks. “But I am concerned the report could be misunderstood by vulnerable people who may not read the fine detail and gain the overall impression this is a very effective treatment.” Painaustralia declined to answer questions about how much the Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand had paid for the report, nor if Painaustralia had received other funding from spinal cord stimulator manufacturers. But Painaustralia’s website contains a fact sheet about spinal cord stimulation that advises the procedure is effective, minimally invasive, and should be considered early in a patient’s treatment. It was produced with funding from a company that makes spinal cord stimulators. “As a not-for-profit organisation, we rely on funding from a range of sources. We are not influenced by external organisations. They do not have editorial input and we ensure transparency,” said Painaustralia CEO Giulia Jones. “Participants [in the report’s survey] were a combination of those contacted by their pain specialist or choosing to respond to our social media call-out. As a cohort of 73 participants, this does not represent the experience of everyone who gets a spinal cord stimulator.” The report was published on December 20, two days after Australian researchers published a paper arguing the stimulator industry was trying to use its financial resources to bury critical science. Lou Whelan shows the scarring from having two spinal cord stimulators implanted. Credit: Eddie Jim “The report looks like yet another attempt by corporate interests to smother independent research,” said lead author Dr Adrian Traeger from the University of Sydney. “It’s a disservice to people with chronic pain. Very disappointing.” Professor Chris Maher, founding director of the Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, said the “design and conduct of [the report] are both so flawed that even if there was no industry funding, you would just ignore this report”. He pointed instead to a randomised controlled trial, published in leading journal JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association), that found stimulators were no more effective than a placebo for chronic back pain after surgery. “People should believe the clinical trial,” he said. Loading The Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand describes the risks that come with a spinal cord stimulator as “quite low”. The society did not reply to requests for comment by deadline. But in the United States, spinal cord stimulators have the third-highest number of medical device injury reports made to the Food and Drug Administration. Australian data is patchy, and cannot be used to calculate absolute risks. But an investigation by The Age last year revealed 520 serious complications had been reported to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, leaving some people incontinent or unable to walk.

