30-30-30 weight loss challenge goes viral





After getting your protein in, the next step is 30 minutes of low-intensity cardiovascular exercise like walking or riding a bike. According to Health, the “goal is to keep your heart rate at, or below, 135 beats per minute (bpm).” TikTok user Richie Harrington is one of thousands who tried this trend and documented every moment on the app. Going by the user name @mradapt, Harrington started out at 238 pounds, and, by day 28, he was down to 221 pounds. “THIS CHALLENGE WORKED!!! Ive built a new routine and feel fantastic! Get to it!” he said in one of his videos. What the experts say “Theoretically, it could be beneficial for calorie burn if you’re the kind of person where eating breakfast in the morning makes you feel more energetic and active throughout the day,” Jason Machowsky, an exercise physiologist and registered dietitian at the Hospital for Special Surgery, told TODAY.com. “I would not say that breakfast needs to be eaten within 30 minutes of waking. I would typically say eat breakfast within a few hours. Not everyone can stomach food that early,” added Tara Schmidt, lead registered dietitian at the Mayo Clinic. “I think there is a benefit to having 30 grams of protein.” “There is ample scientific evidence that consuming more protein, especially at breakfast, can help reduce calorie consumption throughout the rest of the day, as protein helps you feel fuller for longer,” Josten Fish, a registered dietitian, told Health. Explore TikTok: How the ‘cricket feet’ hack can help you fall asleep Benefits Doing low or high cardiovascular activity does improve your heart health and can help with weight loss. And by increasing protein intake, there’s a higher chance of losing body fat. “By consuming 30 grams of protein within the first 30 minutes of waking up, individuals can jumpstart their metabolism and provide their bodies with essential nutrients,” Fish explained. “A protein-rich breakfast can help control appetite and regulate blood sugar levels.” Risks While there are no known risks to participating in the 30-30-30 challenge, like most diets and trends, it might not be beneficial for everyone. For instance, if you’re someone who’s not hungry first thing in the morning or can’t stomach eating the moment you wake up, this trend might not be right for you. Also, some people might have digestive issues if they eat too close to working out. “If that’s the case for you, adjusting to having the protein shake after you work out may be a better option,” said Michelle Routhenstein, a registered dietitian nutritionist and cardiology dietitian with Entirely Nourished. As always, before trying any new health trend, consult with your doctor.

