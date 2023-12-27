Health
‘Abysmal’ COVID-19 vaccine coverage, monkeypox and mosquitoes – what health threats will 2024 bring? | World News
The amount of people in high-risk groups getting the COVID-19 vaccine globally is “abysmal”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, in a blunt message about global health threats in 2024.
From the emergence of the new JN.1 coronavirus strain, to concerns over monkeypox in central Africa, to the spread of mosquito-carried disease in new countries thanks to climate change, health looks set to hit the headlines once again next year.
As we close out 2023, we look at what the next 12 months could bring.
Sky News spoke to Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, an expert on infectious diseases, who leads the WHO’s Department for Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention.
“I don’t understand why it’s a surprise,” she tells Sky News, when asked about rising COVID-19 cases.
“Certainly we haven’t really seen a seasonality with COVID yet. But for all of the other respiratory diseases we see an increase in the autumn and winter months in temperate regions. So it shouldn’t be seen as a surprise.”
This is why vaccination campaigns start early for things like influenza and COVID-19, targeting the most vulnerable, she says.
She adds: “But the vaccination coverage in all countries of the at-risk groups is abysmal…
“For me, this is the biggest frustration… COVID-19 actually has solutions, influenza has solutions, that can prevent severe disease and death. Why aren’t we using them?”
Climate change and spread of Dengue fever
And it’s not just coronavirus that could find itself in the spotlight over the coming year.
As global leaders gathered in Dubai to discuss the fight against climate change earlier this month, global warming was already having an effect on the spread of infectious disease, Dr Van Kerkhove says.
Dengue fever, a virus transmitted to humans by mosquitoes, is a good example.
“It really illustrates the challenges because you have the mosquitoes going further north and further south,” she says.
“Countries like Italy are seeing dengue transmission within their borders that they’ve never experienced before.”
It’s thought that mosquitoes carrying dengue fever could be common in England by the 2040s.
Climate change, she says, is having an impact now.
“This is not a theoretical risk into the future. It’s happening now and it has to be addressed now.”
Monkeypox outbreak
Dr Van Kerkhove also pointed to an outbreak of the monkeypox virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in central Africa.
“We have a huge outbreak which is now in sexual networks,” she says. “Once this virus gets into sexual networks it can transmit quite efficiently between people.”
Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the mpox virus. There are two types of the mpox virus: Clade I and Clade II.
Clade I has a higher mortality, with a fatality rate of around 10%. Clade II is generally milder, and it was this type that was circulating in Europe, Dr Van Kerkhove said.
“So we are worried about Clade I expanding to other countries, and there’s very little attention on mpox right now,” she explains.
She said these kinds of things don’t need to be in the news every day, as long as governments themselves don’t lose focus on infectious threats.
Infectious disease in war zones
The world goes into 2024 with two conflicts – Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas – dominating the spotlight, as well as a host of other underreported wars worldwide.
For medical professionals, the desperate conditions in war zones and the destruction of people’s homes raise the risk of the spread of infectious diseases.
“It makes it that much harder,” Dr Van Kerkhove says. “In addition to the infectious threats that they face, people are hungry, they’re malnourished, they don’t have access to clean water and waste systems and they’re cold.
“People who are scared and threatened will suffer more when infectious diseases are around.”
Read more:
COVID strain classified ‘variant of interest’
Baroness Mone admits she stands to benefit from PPE contract
Are we prepared for another pandemic?
The pandemic felt like it came out of nowhere.
Governments were left reeling as cases soared – with their people locked down or unable to visit suffering loved ones.
So four years later, is the world better prepared?
Yes and no, Dr Van Kerkhove says.
On the one hand, she says, she looks at capacities around the world for things like surveillance, testing and sequencing of new threats, as well as advancements in areas like infection prevention and the efforts of community health workers.
“The work in those areas put us in a much better position for the next one,” she says.
But there are things that make Dr Van Kerkhove less sure about how prepared we are to tackle a new pandemic.
She explains: “I look at declining trust in the world. I look at the attacks on science and on scientists, the politicisation of every aspect of COVID.”
She also argued that countries may be less willing to report a new pathogen because of financial and political incentives.
“So on my less optimistic side, I’m really concerned that in some aspects we’re worse off than we were even four years ago,” she adds.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/abysmal-covid-19-vaccine-coverage-monkeypox-and-mosquitoes-what-health-threats-will-2024-bring-13035687
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Abysmal’ COVID-19 vaccine coverage, monkeypox and mosquitoes – what health threats will 2024 bring? | World News
- Research links losing sleep to mental health concerns
- A new COVID vaccine strategy could help — if only people would pay attention | The Transmission
- Study Ties Hypochondria to Early Death
- Long COVID will take your health, your wealth — then it will come for your marriage
- Gut microbiome diversity predicts cognitive function and brain structure in healthy children
- Ukraine attacks Russian warship in Crimea | BBC News
- 30-30-30 weight loss challenge goes viral
- Is unprecedented drought pushing the Amazon to the brink? | BBC News
- Scientists slam pain report funded by Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand which is linked to makers of spinal cord stimulators
- More egg layers, turkeys depopulated after HPAI detections
- Current recommendations address perinatal depression screening, diagnosis, treatment