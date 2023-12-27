Zombie disease in deer, not humans: Chronic wasting questions answered





Chronic wasting disease is sometimes referred to as “zombie deer disease,” or affected deer can be called “zombie deer” due to the neurological signs of the disease, which include weight loss, lack of coordination, listlessness and drooling. The disease mainly affects free-ranging deer, elk and moose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there have been no infections in humans, scientists warned that the disease is a “slow moving disaster” for humans. Here’s where “zombie deer disease” has been reported so far: Reports of chronic wasting disease in the U.S. and abroad Chronic wasting disease has been found in animal populations in at least 31 U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Earlier this month, Kentucky confirmed a case of CWD when officials with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the disease was detected in a 2-year-old white-tailed deer harvested by a hunter in November. CWD has also been found in three Canadian provinces. Outside of North America, chronic wasting disease has been reported in reindeer and moose in Norway, Finland and Sweden, and a few imported cases have been reported in South Korea. How does the disease spread? The disease can have an incubation period of over a year, and signs of the disease may develop slowly. Scientists believe the disease spreads through contact with contaminated body fluids and tissue, or through the environment, including drinking water and food, the CDC says. CWD was first discovered in Colorado in 1967, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and has since spread to a number of states and to countries around the world. No infections have been reported in humans, although research suggests the disease is more transmissible to humans from animals than was previously thought. What to know about CWD: ‘Zombie deer’ disease has been reported in more than half the US Can zombie deer disease spread to humans? While there have been no infections to humans, some scientists are sounding the alarm that governments prepare for the potential for CWD to spread. Dr. Cory Anderson, a program co-director at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), told The Guardian, “The mad cow disease outbreak in Britain provided an example of how, overnight, things can get crazy when a spillover event happens from, say, livestock to people.” Anderson said it’s important to be prepared in case the disease does spread to humans. “We’re talking about the potential of something similar occurring. No one is saying that it’s definitely going to happen, but it’s important for people to be prepared,” he added. Contributing: Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2023/12/27/zombie-disease-in-deer-not-humans-chronic-wasting-questions-answered/72036898007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos