Dead kitten tests positive for rabies in central Alabama, health officials say





A young kitten that died has tested positive for rabies in central Alabama, the state Health Department said Wednesday, prompting the agency to highlight the importance of rabies vaccinations for pets. The kitten was among a litter taken in by their owner about one month ago in south-central Autauga County, between Booth and Independence, the department said. After developing neurological symptoms, the kitten was taken for veterinary care, according to the agency. It was not immediately clear how many people were exposed to the kitten, which lived in a home on Autauga County Road 46, but the department said it has identified all the people at the home and the veterinary clinic that may have had contact with it. More testing is being conducted to determine the strain of rabies. The other two kittens in the litter have been vaccinated and are being quarantined for rabies. “This is another reminder to get your pets vaccinated against rabies regardless of where you live,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones. “We have found rabies positives in both domestic animals and wildlife very close to populated locations.” All dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older must be current with their rabies vaccinations under state law. The initial vaccination is only effective for one year, regardless of which vaccine a pet receives. Rabies vaccinations reduce the risk of rabies if a pet is exposed to the virus. Besides vaccinations, the department gave the following tips to prevent possible rabies exposure: Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

