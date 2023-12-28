Health
From digital detoxing to wellness retreats, these are health trends for the new year
Health and fitness goals are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions for those who participate.
From burning fat to losing weight to going for muscle gains, a study conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine found body weight training, strength training, and functional fitness were some of the top worldwide fitness trends of 2023.
Also popular were wearable technology, outdoor activities, and high-intensity interval training (HITT). The study also found more people hired personal trainers, while there was also an increase in home gyms, for those lucky enough to have one.
The year also saw a drastic drop in online personal training, live and on-demand exercise classes, boot camp-style programs and virtual reality training compared to 2022.
The industry also continues to make progress when it comes to offering programs that cater to older adults.
With 2023 coming to a close, those looking to get or stay in shape will likely seek new ways to do so. Overall, the trend in 2024 appears to center around escaping the grind of everyday life and finding new ways to decompress the mind, body and soul.
Muscle and Health spoke to experts and, based on its research, here are the evolving fitness trends expected to dominate 2024.
Digital Detoxing
One online study found 66% of Americans admitted to being addicted to technology. Not only that, but 53% of those surveyed said they would need to be paid between $3,000 and $5,000 to give up their smart devices for a week.
While some find fitness inspiration on social media (#bodygoals, anyone?), more people are expected to take a break and temporarily ditch their phones in 2024.
Some benefits of a digital detox include improved mental health, as well as reduced stress.
Sound Baths
For those seeking new ways to decompress, sound baths are another way to go.
A sound bath is an experience that utilizes deep sound vibrations to help balance chakras and restore energy, a study by the Cleveland Clinic said. Some instruments used for sound baths include a gong, chimes, and metal bowls.
Karen Bond, PA-C, said those who particulate may experience feeling calmer, loosened muscles, improved mood and overall pain relief.
However, there are some side effects, especially for those with mental illnesses. Those interested in partaking in sound baths are encouraged to first check with their primary care doctor.
“If you have a serious psychiatric disorder like schizophrenia and want to start a meditation practice, talk to your doctor first. In some people, meditation can cause or heighten some symptoms of those disorders,” Bond added.
Artificial Intelligence
For those more analytical about their workouts and who like to see the numbers, experts believe more gym-goers will utilize AI assistance to track their progress.
Some examples of using AI in the world of fitness include body analysis machines, measuring stress and hydration levels as well as finding personalized workouts.
Prioritizing Hydration
For those who crave something tastier than plain water, experts believe more companies will roll out new beverages and supplements to help those seeking ways to stay hydrated.
Fitness and Wellness Retreats
A change of scenery is good for the soul and experts believe more people will explore fitness and wellness retreats across the globe.
“People increasingly merge travel with health goals, seeking destinations offering wellness retreats or renowned hiking routes. Adventure travel and outdoor activities will continue to trend, offering physical and mental health benefits,” travel blogger Yulia Saf told Muscle and Health.
Whether you like to keep it old school or embrace the trends, finding what you enjoy is the key to staying consistent.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/fitness-trends-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Does the colour of light affect the internal clock in humans?
- UN condemns Russia’s renewed mass-bombing campaign in Ukraine | BBC News
- Boy with rare blood disorder meets bone marrow donor who saved his life
- Russia says Ukraine carried out deadly strikes on Belgorod | BBC News
- Russia unleashes biggest air attack on Ukraine since start of war
- An Incurable Disease Is Coming for Deer
- Israel-Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians flee as Israel sustains intense bombardment over central Gaza
- 2024 Prediction from Fran Gregory, Pharm.D., MBA
- New Year’s Eve: 5 nutrition tips to beat the hangover blues | Health
- Female tears lower male aggression, study on chemical in tears says
- ‘I cannot believe this!’: Dolly Parton’s surprise stuns dying fan
- Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism