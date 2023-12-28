Vaccine could cut RSV hospital admissions in babies by 80%, study finds | Vaccines and immunisation





A vaccine could reduce by 80% the numbers of babies and young children admitted to hospital with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a “groundbreaking” study has found. The study, published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine, involved 8,058 healthy babies aged up to 12 months from the UK, France and Germany, who were approaching their first RSV season. Of this group, 4,037 infants were randomly assigned to received the vaccine nirsevimab, while 4,021 babies received standard care. The research found that, of the babies who received the vaccine, only 11 (0.3%) were hospitalised, in comparison with the 60 babies (1.5%) who were hospitalised after receiving just the standard care. Researchers said the trial showed the vaccine nirsevimab reduced the likelihood of hospital admission from six admissions per 1,000 in previously healthy infants, to one admission per 1,000 in previously healthy infants who received the vaccine, which is an efficacy of 83.2%. The research was funded by Sanofi and AstraZeneca. RSV is a common chest infection that affects babies and young children. RSV season normally begins in autumn and lasts until the following spring. Although RSV usually causes mild symptoms similar to the common cold, for some infants the virus can become more severe and lead to complications such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. In England, RSV is a leading cause of infant hospitalisation, with nearly 31,000 children aged four and under admitted each year with conditions linked to the virus. RSV causes between 20 and 30 infant deaths a year in the UK, and worldwide the virus kills 100,000 children under the age of five every year. Nirsevimab was approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in November 2022 but is yet to be offered within a vaccination programme. Prof Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a respiratory consultant at the Alder Hey children’s hospital, said that the results of the trial were “splendid”. He said: “Respiratory syncytial virus causes misery to tens of thousands of babies in their first year of life in the UK. RSV commonly causes an unpleasant heavy snotty cold and earache in babies but can lead to bronchiolitis, a severe disease characterised by feeding difficulties, dehydration, chest infections requiring hospital admission and respiratory failure requiring intensive care. “The winter surge of bronchiolitis admissions, caused by RSV infecting infants, regularly puts severe pressure on children’s health services. “With nirsevimab, we have a single injection that has now proven highly effective in healthy infants. It may be time for the UK to extend the seasonal RSV immunisation programme to all newborn infants to save them from the misery of bronchiolitis and to take the pressure off hospital services.” Dr Simon Drysdale, co-study leader and consultant paediatrician at St George’s University hospitals, said: “RSV is a very contagious infection and every year our wards are full of babies with breathing and feeding problems. The thousands of winter hospital admissions are highly distressing for families and cause a huge winter burden on the NHS. This groundbreaking study shows the potential NHS impact and safety of a monoclonal antibody injection.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/dec/27/vaccine-could-cut-rsv-hospital-admissions-in-babies-by-80-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos