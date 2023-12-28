Health
Respiratory virus levels climb as JN.1 dominates COVID detections
Respiratory illness activity is elevated or increasing across most of the United States, and JN.1 is now the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest updates just before Christmas.
In its tracking of three main viruses that drive visits to health providers for symptoms such as fever and sore throat, the CDC said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity remains elevated, especially for young children. Meanwhile, COVID-19 activity is increasing in many parts of the country, as is seasonal flu, though hospital bed occupancy and intensive care unit (ICU) capacity for all patients remains stable.
ED visits for COVID highest in infants and seniors
The CDC’s two main severity markers rose compared to the previous week, with hospitalizations up 10.4% and deaths up 3.4%. States in the Midwest and Northeast have numerous counties at the medium level for COVID hospital admissions, with some counties in those regions listed at the high level.
Nationally, only 3% of deaths were due to COVID during the reporting period, with higher levels reported by a few states: Kentucky, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The CDC characterized the COVID death trend as stable.
The CDC’s early indicators also reflected rises, with emergency department (ED) visits up 6.6% compared to the previous week and test positivity showing a slight rise. The marker rose to the substantial level in Iowa, and Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana were at the moderate level.
ED visits for COVID were highest in infants and older adults but were also elevated in young children, the CDC said in its latest respiratory virus snapshot.
Nationally, test positivity was 11.7% and was highest in the lower Midwest, followed by the rest of the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southwest.
JN.1 vaults to top lineage
The proportion of JN.1 viruses over the past 2 weeks was up sharply, rising from 21.3% to 44.2%, the CDC said in its latest estimates, putting it far above the next most common variant, HV.1. In a separate update on JN.1, the CDC said it is also seeing an increasing share of infections caused by JN.1 in travelers, wastewater, and most world regions.
“JN.1’s continued growth suggests that the variant is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems than other circulating variants. It is too early to know whether or to what extent JN.1 will cause an increase in infections or hospitalizations,” the CDC said, adding that existing vaccines, tests, and treatments still work against JN.1.
JN.1, under the BA.2.86 umbrella, has the L455S mutation in the spike protein, which is thought to increase its immune-evasion capabilities. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated JN.1 as its own variant of interest, following a rapid increase in proportions at the global level.
Both the WHO and CDC have said JN.1 doesn’t seem to pose a bigger public health risk than other variants, though it could trigger fresh COVID surges at a time when other respiratory viruses are circulating.
Flu markers climb higher
Meanwhile, flu activity continues to rise in all regions of the United States, the CDC said in its latest update. The highest levels have been in the southern tier of states, with Louisiana and South Carolina now listed at the top of the CDC’s “very high” category, which stands out as blue among varying shades of red in the high and very high categories.
The 2009 H1N1 virus is still the predominant strain, but the CDC said it has also received reports of H3N2 and influenza B viruses.
ED visits for flu are on the rise, especially in school-age children, and test positivity for the virus also continues to increase, at 12.8% at clinical labs. Hospitalizations for flu continue an upward trend, affecting all age-groups, with the highest rates in seniors.
No new pediatric flu deaths were reported last week, keeping the season’s total at 14.
Global COVID picture
In its monthly profile of COVID activity, the WHO said cases have risen 52% over the last 28 days, while deaths declined by 8%. However, the WHO emphasized that few countries are testing and reporting cases and that trends aren’t likely to accurately reflect the global picture.
At the regional level, four areas reported rises in new COVID cases, most dramatically in South East Asia, followed by Africa, the Western Pacific, and Europe. Deaths were up in South East Asia, as well as—to a lesser degree—Europe.
Of the few countries that regularly report hospital data, the data suggest hospitalizations were up 23% and a 51% rise in new ICU admissions for COVID.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/respiratory-virus-levels-climb-jn1-dominates-covid-detections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Respiratory virus levels climb as JN.1 dominates COVID detections
- ‘He just wanders off’: Voter from Biden’s generation shows concern over his mental competency
- Alberta RCMP responded to twice the number of overdose calls in 2023 compared to previous year
- Michigan Supreme Court rejects bid to remove Trump from ballot
- Retired colonel predicts Russia’s next moves as Ukraine offensive stalls
- Stigma against gay men could worsen Congo’s biggest mpox outbreak, scientists warn
- WHO teams deliver supplies to hospitals in Northern and Southern Gaza
- New Christie ad hits back at calls for him to drop out of presidential race
- In Africa, high infection rates drive deaths from antimicrobial resistance
- Study shows COVID leaves brain injury markers in blood
- Jacques Delors – architect of euro and EU single market – has died | BBC News
- Vaccine could cut RSV hospital admissions in babies by 80%, study finds | Vaccines and immunisation