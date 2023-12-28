



Ending the year with some paw-sitive news: A new study found that having pets can help slow down dementia progression among those over the age of 50 who live alone. Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, found that owning a pet is not only linked to a slower onset of dementia but may also enhance memory, thinking skills, and have a positive impact on the overall cognitive health of adults living alone. “Loneliness is a potential mediator in the association of living alone with dementia among older adults. Contrary to living alone, pet ownership (e.g., raising dogs and cats) is related to reduced loneliness, an important risk factor for dementia and cognitive decline,” the study’s author, professor Ciyong Lu, saidin the study published in JAMA Network Open. Among the 7,945 participants, averaging 66 years of age, approximately 35% owned pets, and 26% lived alone. Individuals living alone exhibited a quicker decline in composite verbal cognition, verbal memory, and verbal fluency. In contrast, pet owners experienced a slower rate of decline in these aspects. “Pet ownership completely offset the associations of living alone with declining rates in verbal memory, verbal fluency, and composite verbal cognition. Our findings provide innovative insights for developing public health policies to slow cognitive decline in older adults living alone,” Lu said. However, Lu says that clinical trials will be needed to fully validate the study’s results. According to the World Health Organization, there are over 55 million people who have dementia worldwide, and it’s the seventh leading cause of death. SEE MORE: Robots help provide companionship, health benefits to aging Americans Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wptv.com/owning-a-pet-can-help-slow-dementia-progress-among-older-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos