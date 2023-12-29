Health
What to know about influenza, COVID-19, RSV in Riverside County
Santa Claus brought more than just gifts this holiday season. Sniffles, coughs, fevers and hospital visits have been increasing the last few weeks throughout the country, including Riverside County.
Compared to last year, Riverside County is seeing a later curve with its respiratory virus season.
“Last year’s height of cases came earlier in the season, with significant contribution from RSV. This year, we are right now in the midst of our winter respiratory virus season with influenza, COVID-19, and RSV all on the rise,” Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County’s deputy public health officer, said Thursday. “This week, we saw COVID-19 numbers that surpassed our 12-month average. With that said, in our county, the current uptick appears to be led by influenza and influenza-like illness.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on Dec. 14 to medical caregivers saying that low vaccination rates against influenza, COVID-19 and RSV “could lead to more severe disease and increased health care capacity strain in the coming weeks.”
Here’s what you need to know about influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases this winter season.
Far more influenza this season
Riverside County’s respiratory illness dashboard shows that there have been more than 10,000 influenza-like illness (defined as any illness with fever greater than or equal to 100°F and cough and/or sore throat) emergency room visits this season, far surpassing the numbers for COVID-19 and RSV. In the Coachella Valley, influenza is also the leading respiratory illness thus far, with nearly 1,400 total visits to the emergency room.
For the week of Dec. 10, there were 1,245 influenza hospital visits in the county, according to the dashboard. During the 2022-2023 season, that number was 1,861.
According to Riverside County Public Health’s latest influenza surveillance report, influenza activity is moderate in the area, with influenza A being the predominant virus this season.
Riverside County has reported at least seven influenza-related deaths during the 2023-2024 season, including a child under the age of 5 in the Coachella Valley. For younger children and older adults, as well as those with certain health conditions, respiratory viruses can cause more severe disease and may require additional medical care.
At Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage as of Tuesday, there has been 299 cases reported, a 26.3% increase in cases the last seven days. The flu positivity rate at the hospital is 3.6%. There have been 1,435 total flu cases reported from Jan. 1 to Dec. 26.
“The upticks in influenza and influenza-like virus are occurring more towards the typical timeline,” Chevinsky said. “We typically see further upticks around the holiday season, and, thus, do anticipate that influenza may reach high levels in our county.”
Overall in California, flu activity is increasing. Flu positivity reached 15% during the week of Dec. 10. There have been 81 influenza-related deaths in the state between Oct. 1 to Dec. 16.
The latest flu vaccines are available to everyone 6 months and older. New with this year’s recommendations is that anyone with a history of an egg allergy, regardless of severity, may receive any influenza vaccine (egg-based or non-egg-based) that is otherwise appropriate for their age and health status, according to the CDC.
Those who should consult a medical professional about flu vaccines may be immunocompromised, have a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine, children between 2-4 who have received a diagnosis of asthma or people who are pregnant.
Appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov/en_US/flu.html or by contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.
Latest COVID-19 variant spreading
Among the three respiratory illnesses, COVID-19 brought people to hospitals at the highest rates in recent years. But there has been a significant decrease this season.
In Riverside County, there have been nearly 5,000 COVID-19 hospital visits this season. In the Coachella Valley, there have been 900 hospital visits, according to the county’s dashboard.
During the week of Dec. 10, there were 323 COVID-19 emergency room visits in the county, down significantly from the 2022-2023 season’s count of 1,330.
Eisenhower Health reported 178 new cases, a 0.6% increase in cases in the last seven days. The age group that has seen the largest percentage case increase is ages 0-17 with a 1.2% increase. There has also been a 2.7% increase in total inpatient COVID-19 admission in the last seven days. The hospital has reported 4,984 total COVID-19 cases this year.
As of Dec. 22, the COVID-19 seven-day test positivity rate in California was 9.6%, which is roughly the same as last season’s rate. There have been 1,079 COVID-19-related deaths in the state between Oct. 1 to Dec. 16.
The latest COVID-19 variant gaining momentum in the country is JN.1. It accounted for more than 44% of cases in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 23, according to CDC data.
The dominant variant is most present in the Northeast, but it accounts for about 41% of cases in the West.
JN.1 is likely more transmissible than other variants “or better at evading our immune systems than other circulating variants,” the CDC said. However, the CDC reinforced that existing vaccines, tests and treatments still work well against the variant.
Vaccine appointments can be made at https://myturn.ca.gov/.
The CDC still recommends isolation and quarantine guidelines for those infected with COVID-19. People should be isolated from others if they test positive for the virus or if they experience symptoms without a positive test, the health agency says.
If you have no symptoms but tested positive:
- Stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your house
- Day 0 is the day you tested (not the day you received the positive result)
- Day 1 is the first full day following the day you tested
- If you develop symptoms within 10 days of when you tested, the clock restarts at zero on the day you started feeling symptoms
If you have symptoms but no positive test:
- Day 0 of isolation is the day of symptoms onset, regardless of when you tested positive
- Day 1 is the first full day after your symptoms started
You can end isolation when you test negative.
RSV steadily increases
Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most people, but immunocompromised individuals, older adults and infants are most at-risk for severe infection. The RSV season starts in the fall and peaks in the winter.
Among the three respiratory illnesses, RSV accounts for the least hospital visits this season, with 677, according to the county’s dashboard. There have been 122 emergency room visits due to the virus in the Coachella Valley thus far.
Riverside County RSV-related hospital trips have steadily increased, with 102 reported for the week of Dec. 10. That is slightly down from last season’s 122.
At Eisenhower Health, there have been 85 cases reported, a 14.7% increase in cases in the last seven days. RSV positivity is 3%. Overall, there have been 663 total cases this year reported by the hospital
RSV activity remains elevated in California, according to the state’s public health department. The overall percentage of RSV detections in labs during the week of Dec. 10 was 10.1%. RSV-related deaths have totaled 33 thus far this season, with 27 among those ages 65 and older and three among those younger than 18.
The Food and Drug Administration approved several shots that became available in September for older adults, people in late pregnancy and infants.
In addition to vaccination for all three respiratory viruses, Chevinsky reminds the public of simple measures they can take to protect themselves this season. Common sense practices include washing hands, increasing ventilation in indoor spaces, moving gatherings to outdoors when able, wearing a mask in crowded areas and staying home when sick. She also encourages safe practices around those who have heightened risk from these illnesses, such as people with immunocompromising or chronic health conditions, young children and older adults.
Those who do come down with a respiratory illness, especially if at risk for severe disease, should speak with their health care provider about treatment options, she added.
For more information and to access the county’s respiratory illnesses dashboard, visit www.ruhealth.org/public-health/respiratory-viruses
USA Today contributed to this report.
Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at [email protected] or on Twitter @ema_sasic.
