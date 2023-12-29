Health
Why are you coughing so much?
Hearing a chorus of coughs is typical at this time of year. An occasional cough is normal and healthy. A cough that persists for several weeks or brings up discolored or bloody mucus may indicate a condition that needs medical attention.
A cough is your body’s response when something irritates your throat or airways. An irritant stimulates nerves that send a message to your brain. The brain then tells muscles in your chest and abdomen to push air out of your lungs to force out the irritant.
While an occasional cough is expected, a cough that persists may be a sign of a medical problem. At times, coughing can be very forceful.
Prolonged, vigorous coughing can irritate the lungs and cause even more coughing. It also can cause sleeplessness, dizziness or fainting, headaches, urinary incontinence, vomiting and even broken ribs.
Acute vs. chronic cough
A cough is considered “acute” if it lasts less than three weeks. Some of the causes of an acute cough include:
- Common cold
- Influenza
- Inhaling an irritant, such as smoke, dust, chemicals or a foreign body
- Pneumonia, which is an infection in one or both lungs
- Whooping cough
Some common causes for a “chronic” cough include:
Treating a cough
Knowing when to see your healthcare team can be challenging. Usually, a benign cough will be short-lived and often associated with a runny nose or cold-like symptoms. Most of the time, those kinds of coughs will go away on their own.
Cough medicines are the most common antidote when the cough is acute, causes much discomfort, interferes with sleep, and is not associated with any potentially worrisome symptoms. Be sure to follow the dosing instructions on the medication.
To ease your cough, cough drops or hard candies may help relieve a dry cough and soothe an irritated throat. Don’t give them to a child under age 6, however, because of the risk of choking. Also, consider taking a teaspoon of honey to loosen the cough.
Other ideas include:
- Eating chicken noodle soup.
- Getting plenty of rest.
- Using a cool mist humidifier or taking a steamy shower to moisturize the air.
- Drinking warm liquids, such as broth, tea or lemon juice, to soothe your throat.
- Avoiding tobacco smoke.
Antibiotics may not be part of the treatment plan. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections, such as pneumonia, but they won’t help viral illnesses, like colds, flu and most sore throats.
Talk with your healthcare team if you start coughing up thick, green to brown sputum with fevers and chills. If you have chest pain or feel like you can’t breathe, call 911.
Is a cough always a sign of illness?
Coughs are most notably known as a sign of a problem in your body. However, a cough can be a more straightforward issue.
A cough usually indicates an irritation in the lungs or the airway. The irritation triggers the nerves that connect to our brain to tell our body to try to expel it. A cough is your body’s reflex of trying to get something out that’s not supposed to be there.
If you have a new cough accompanying other symptoms like a runny nose and congestion, or if you’re having fevers, you can consider wearing a mask and doing a COVID-19 test to ensure you’re keeping those around you safe. If you have any other concerns, see your healthcare team to discuss them.
Pay attention to your cough. Although most coughs are usually minor, they can make you feel poorly. Trying the latest remedy is tempting, but the best thing you can do is take care of yourself. Rest, drink fluids and keep the air around you moist. Also, remember to wash your hands frequently.
Liz Husted, M.D., is a family medicine physician in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/why-are-you-coughing-so-much
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why are you coughing so much?
- Maine removes Trump from 2024 ballot
- A look at Nikki Haley’s history of comments about the Civil War
- VDH reports first pediatric flu death of the season | Headlines
- Is Trump a bigger threat to Ukraine than Putin in 2024?
- People in Gaza swarm supply trucks #cnn #news #gaza
- Florida sees surges in COVID-19, respiratory illnesses through the winter
- Maine Takes Trump Off 2024 Ballot
- Israel warning to Hezbollah as it keeps up heavy Gaza attacks
- Flu shots during pregnancy help shield babies from severe illness, study finds
- Sweden’s giant wooden wind turbine promises greener future | BBC News
- Trump removed from Maine’s 2024 ballot