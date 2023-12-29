Virginia Department of Health reports first child flu death of 2023-24 season





On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2023-24 flu season. A child in VDH’s Eastern region died from complications associated with the flu. To protect the family’s privacy, VDH did not provide any further information about the child’s death. “We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.” VDH recommends taking these three actions to prevent the flu: Everyone six months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine, consulting your healthcare provider as needed. Practice good preventive health with hand hygiene kink washing your hands regularly or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, respiratory etiquette like coughing and/or sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather, and staying home when you feel sick. If you do get sick, seek healthcare early in your illness if necessary. Antivirals prescribed by a healthcare provider are a treatment option for some patients and can help prevent serious flu complications. RELATED: In Virginia, influenza activity is on the rise and is expected to increase further with colder weather. For the week concluding on December 23, visits to emergency departments and urgent care facilities due to flu-like symptoms have surged, accounting for 6.9% of total visits, according to VDH. This increase was seen particularly among young children and school-aged children, consisting of 14.7% and 13.2% of visits, respectively. The anticipated severity of the 2023-24 flu season in Virginia falls within the typical range; however, it is important to note that even typical seasons can vary widely, leading to illness, hospitalizations, and, unfortunately, deaths. During the 2022-23 flu season, Virginia reported five influenza-associated deaths among children. In Virginia, influenza activity is on the rise and is expected to escalate further with the onset of colder weather. For the week concluding on December 23, visits to emergency departments and urgent care facilities due to flu-like symptoms have surged, accounting for a significant 6.9% of total visits. Notably, this increase is particularly pronounced among young children and school-aged children, constituting 14.7% and 13.2% of visits, respectively. The anticipated severity of the 2023-24 flu season in Virginia falls within the typical range; however, it is crucial to recognize that even typical seasons can vary widely, leading to illness, hospitalizations, and, unfortunately, deaths. During the preceding 2022-23 flu season, Virginia reported five influenza-associated deaths among children. RELATED: In Virginia, vaccination coverage for the flu remains low for both children and adults, with only 27% of eligible Virginians reporting receipt of a flu vaccine this season. Vaccines are available and can help protect people from the most serious health effects of flu viruses. A estimated that flu vaccination reduced the risk of flu-related emergency department and urgent care visits by almost half and hospitalization by more than a third among U.S. adults during the 2022-23 season. With flu activity increasing in Virginia, VDH recommends getting a flu vaccine if you have not already. To locate a seasonal flu vaccine near you, click , or contact your local health department. For further information, call (804) 864-8141.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wjla.com/news/local/virginia-department-of-health-reports-first-child-flu-death-influenza-associated-pediatric-state-health-commissioner-dr-karen-shelton-december-2023-24-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos