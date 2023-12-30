Health
Ten communities make up half of RCMP overdose response calls
Alberta RCMP responded to twice as many suspected drug overdoses between January and November of 2023 than in all of 2022.
Alberta RCMP responded to twice as many suspected drug overdoses between January and November 2023 than in all of 2022. Of the 1026 suspected overdoses RCMP responded to so far this year, 517 were reported by just ten detachments, more than all provincial detachments combined in 2022, according to data from Alberta RCMP.
Data also suggests that fatal overdoses are happening more often. About a third of these suspected drug poisonings resulted in death, and many were related to the the practice of cutting fentanyl with other substances, an RCMP news release said. The unknown combination and potency of these mixtures sold as fentanyl can make a user’s normal dose more dangerous, and reduce the effectiveness of naloxone.
The communities with the highest total overdoses as recorded by the RCMP were Red Deer, Lloydminster, Parkland County, Fort McMurray, Strathcona County, Gleichen, Cochrane, Wetaskiwin, and Mascwacis. With the exceptions of the Hamlet of Gleichen and Mascwacis, these same communities also had the highest number of drug poisoning deaths responded to by Alberta RCMP.
“It’s really important to recognize that this crisis is spreading throughout every community in Alberta. There’s nowhere that’s immune to it,” said Euan Thomson, who leads Each+Every, a coalition of businesses advocating to reduce preventable drug poisoning deaths.
“Every single community has drug use. And that means every single community has unregulated drug use, which is really the root of the toxicity crisis here that RCMP is responding to, that EMS is responding to, and that frontline outreach workers are having to deal with.”
These statistics from the RCMP are only the tip of the iceberg for the toxic drug crisis in Alberta. As of September, 1,411 Albertans have died of drug poisonings in 2023, according to the province’s substance use surveillance system.
Along with an overall increase in drug poisonings, the rise in calls for service recorded by the RCMP is also tied to the strains being felt by other first responders. AHS EMS has been dispatched to nearly 9,000 opioid-related calls this year, roughly the same as the number of overdoses responded to by Edmonton firefighters in 2023.
Though fire or EMS might normally be dispatched for medical calls before RCMP, “it also depends on what is available, especially in rural areas,” said Cpl. Mathew Howell.
“Places that don’t necessarily have as many services––say not as many firefighters or they have volunteer firefighters––then RCMP is more likely to respond in those cases,” he said.
‘Complete failure’ of policy measures
The fact that the RCMP is responding to overdoses at such a high rate now indicates two things, Thomson said: “The complete failure of the policy measures that Alberta has taken over the last few years, really culminating in the greatest spike in overdose deaths in Alberta’s history over the last year. But also, just the degree to which these responses rely on on the first person on the scene to respond.”
In areas outside of urban centres, harm reduction outreach workers are “few and far between and vastly overburdened with the geography they have to cover,” Thomson said, while in Edmonton and Calgary there are dozens of teams effectively reversing overdoses each day.
People who use drugs in rural areas, where stigma around drug use runs especially deep, often use alone, which is the largest risk factor for overdose deaths. Reversing the trend of opioid-related deaths would require policies that address the reality of drug use and toxic supply in rural communities and services that aren’t limited to major service centres, he said.
“Greater access to regulated drug supply would be the number one, most immediate and most impactful way to address this. There’s very little of that, especially in rural centres. Right now, if you want to access regulated hydromorphone, or Dilaudid, in Alberta, you pretty much have to live in one of the major cities. And even then it’s very difficult.”
In 2022, the Government of Alberta changed rules for the province’s opioid dependency program (ODP), revoking the ability of health care professionals to prescribe or pharmacists to dispense high-potency opioids for treatment. These services are now restricted to ODP clinics, where patients sometimes have to return several times a day for doses, he said.
“It’s incredibly disruptive. And as a result, many people just can’t make it work. So they’re turning to the street supply. In rural areas, that’s made even more impossible because there’s just no access to carry away a supply,” Thomson said.
Fatal overdose calls take toll on officers and resources
The increased frequency of fatal drug overdose calls can also take a toll on individual RCMP members, Howell said.
“They’re coming in not only to another human being who passed away, but also in a manner that isn’t always going to be like, you know, they fell asleep and never woke up,” he said. “Every call like that they have to mentally gear up to be ready to respond to that.”
Police resources are also already stretched thin, Howell said, and the time it takes for an officer to properly do their job on the scene of an overdose means they’re less available to respond to other emergencies.
“The other officers who are on shift who might not be directly impacted by this call, are indirectly impacted because they have to respond to more calls per member at that point,” he said.
“One incident affects multiple people in multiple different ways. An it does add stress to the members as well, because once again, they are human and they are coming on the scene where another human being has passed away.”
Howell said the RCMP would like to see more people using whatever services are available to limit the harms associated with drug use, “be it supervised consumption sites, or services that will help them get rid of addiction,” or just help people be safer in their consumption if they’re not ready to quit.
“We would like to see more services that will be able to help people and hopefully take that pressure off all first responders: the RCMP, EMS, fire, other police services in Alberta . . . Any social endeavour that can help with regards to that is something we would also support.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stalbertgazette.com/local-news/ten-communities-make-up-half-of-rcmp-overdose-response-calls-8036442
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ten communities make up half of RCMP overdose response calls
- Expert spots a big change that is a problem for Democrats against Trump
- Maine becomes second US state to disqualify Trump from primary election ballot
- ’Frightened’ nurses reliving pandemic trauma in overwhelmed ICUs – Winnipeg Free Press
- ‘Putin had a bad week’: Ex-defense secretary on latest in Ukraine-Russia conflict
- Donald Trump blocked from Maine presidential ballot in 2024 | BBC News
- Police chase leads to hours-long standoff on Texas highway
- Should you take the plunge? Diving into the science behind cold exposure therapy
- Fan died of heat exhaustion at Taylor Swift Rio concert, tests show #Shorts #TaylorSwift #BBCNews
- Rogue waves send beachgoers to the hospital #cnn #news #california #waves #californiawaves
- Flu cases are spiking in Louisiana. Here’s what to do.
- Nikki Haley claims Chris Christie is ‘obsessed’ with Trump. Hear his response