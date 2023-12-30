Health
Ringing in the New Year with a toast, how to avoid a holiday hangover
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – New Year’s Eve is met with celebration, and many people will ring in 2024 with a toast, though some people end up drinking more on this one day of the year than on an average Sunday.
When alcohol is involved, a wonderful night may turn into a miserable morning, waking up with a wicked headache, and no one wants to start 2024 hampered by a hangover.
“Whenever somebody has a hangover it’s because they’re severely dehydrated and also the alcohol is still being metabolized, so the unmetabolized alcohol is building up and making you feel really, really woozy,” Dr. Courtney Washington said.
“Alcohol is one of the few things we do for pleasure that affects every system in your body from your nervous system to your GI tract, your cardiovascular system,” Dr. Eric Griggs said.
Dr. Eric Griggs said your body views alcohol as a poison and metabolizes about one drink, or one and a half ounces, an hour.
“Just because you build up a tolerance doesn’t mean the damage isn’t being done. It’s just that your body is like, oh, this is what we’re doing,” Dr. Griggs said.
Doctor Griggs said to hydrate ahead of time and to have water for every drink. Also, if you don’t eat before you go out, it’s absorbed by the stomach quickly into the bloodstream.
“So, you quickly feel the effects. The problem is one of the organ systems that it affects is the neuro system, which is why we slur our speech. Our thinking, it’s changed and altered,” said Dr. Griggs. “We quote on quote break the seal and it turns into a cycle. All the sudden your body is like oh we’re losing fluids. I’m thirsty. You know what. I’m going to get another drink.”
He said you lose a lot of essential vitamins, and if you throw up, that’s more fluid you’re losing.
IV hydration places are popping up all over the place. Dr. Courtney Washington offers it at her clinic.
“It replaces your fluids and electrolytes in order to keep the fluids in that vascular space, so it goes to your brain and makes you feel less nauseous and dreaded headache. You need the electrolytes to keep it in your vessels. It also has nausea medication called Zofran that works on the brain center that makes you feel a little queasy,” Dr. Washington said.
She and Dr. Griggs said you’re replacing and replenishing, not curing.
“If you have congestive heart failure or if you have kidney disease or are on dialysis, IV hydration is not the solution for you,” Dr. Washington said.
Some individuals may suffer from Vasovagal, which is a trigger causing your heart rate and blood pressure to drop suddenly.
Drinking excess alcohol in a short period can lead to alcohol poisoning, which doctors say is serious, even deadly.
Symptoms may include confusion, vomiting, seizures, breathing issues, low body temperatures, unconsciousness, and turning your skin blue, gray, or pale.
The poison control helpline is 1-800-222-1222.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox8live.com/2023/12/30/ringing-new-year-with-toast-how-avoid-holiday-hangover/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ringing in the New Year with a toast, how to avoid a holiday hangover
- 4 Remedies to Relieve Constipation: Habits From Pelvic-Health Expert
- Terminally ill mother of Hamas hostage records plea to see her daughter
- Thinking of (another) tattoo this summer? What you need to know about sunburn, sweating and fading
- Former Obama adviser: If you’re going to beat Trump, you have to do it at the poll
- Ten communities make up half of RCMP overdose response calls
- Expert spots a big change that is a problem for Democrats against Trump
- Maine becomes second US state to disqualify Trump from primary election ballot
- ’Frightened’ nurses reliving pandemic trauma in overwhelmed ICUs – Winnipeg Free Press
- ‘Putin had a bad week’: Ex-defense secretary on latest in Ukraine-Russia conflict
- Donald Trump blocked from Maine presidential ballot in 2024 | BBC News
- Police chase leads to hours-long standoff on Texas highway