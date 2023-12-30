Move over Ozempic… there’s a vibrating pill that tricks stomachs into feeling full





article The key to one’s stomach fullness may lie in a vibrating capsule, according to one weight-loss treatment study involving pigs and Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineers. The pill, called Vibratory Ingestible BioElectronic Stimulator, or VIBES for short, stimulates nerve endings that sense stomach expansion, tricking the brain into thinking the stomach is full. “The capsule, about the size of a large vitamin, houses a tiny motor that starts vibrating when it hits the stomach, stimulating the organ’s stretch receptors,” according to MIT Technology Review magazine. Researchers found that animals given the drug 20 minutes before eating had stimulated the release of hormones that signaled satiety and reduced their food intake by about 40%, according to a news release. OZEMPIC, WEGOVY AND OTHER WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS PRESENT HOLIDAY CHALLENGES FILE-Rachel Graham holds a Mounjaro injectible pen at her home in Carlsbad, CA on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post via Getty Images) “For somebody who wants to lose weight or control their appetite, it could be taken before each meal,” said Shriya Srinivasan, PhD, a former MIT graduate student and postdoc who is now an assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University. “This could be really interesting in that it would provide an option that could minimize the side effects that we see with the other pharmacological treatments out there.” Srinivasan is the lead author of the new study, which appeared Friday in Science Advances, an “open access” journal from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. FDA APPROVES ELI LILLY’S TIRZEPATIDE FOR WEIGHT LOSS The current version of VIBES is designed to vibrate for 30 minutes after arriving in the stomach, but researchers plan to explore the possibility of it remaining there longer, with the ability to be able to turn it on or off wirelessly. During animal testing, the pills passed through the digestive track in about four to five days. “The animals did not show any signs of obstruction, perforation, or other negative impacts while the pill was in their digestive tract,” MIT’s release said. VIBES researchers will now look into scaling up manufacturing of the capsules, “which could enable clinical trials in humans.” In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequen Currently, celebrities and everyday folks are turning to drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro for weight loss. Mounjaro and Ozempic were approved by federal health officials to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. However, given their weight-loss effects, both drugs were also being used “off label” to treat obesity, especially when Wegovy was hard to come by. FILE-A person stands on a scale. (Photo by: Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Wegovy and Ozempic have the same active ingredient, semaglutide, but they have different dosages and FDA-approved intended uses. Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy was approved in 2021 by the FDA for chronic weight management. At the time, it was the first drug approved since 2014 for long-term weight management, and it quickly surged in popularity. Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com Fox Business’ Aislinn Murphy and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox29.com/news/ozempic-vibrating-pill-stomachs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos