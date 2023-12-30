New Year’s Eve: 5 nutrition tips to beat the hangover blues | Health





New Year long weekend is here and it’s the time to rejoice and celebrate with friends and near and dear ones. When the festivities are in air, one may be tempted to go overboard with alcohol which can lead to hangover symptoms the next day. If you too encounter issues like fatigue, nausea, dizziness or mood swings after a day of indulging in your favourite alcoholic beverages, you must follow certain tips to get rid of the nasty hangover that can ruin your holiday mood. (Also read | 8 tips to help you maintain a focus on well-being throughout the New Year 2024) When the festivities are in air, one may be tempted to go overboard with alcohol which can lead to hangover symptoms the next day(Freepik) Starting with hydration, one should also opt for foods that are rich in electrolytes. While nausea can be cured with the trusted natural remedy of lemon-ginger water, coconut water can be effective in reviving energy levels. It is important to choose a balanced diet while avoiding high calorie stuff. Try not to go for another round of alcohol the following evening to prevent worsening of symptoms. Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here Waking up with a hangover can feel like a battle against your own body, but a mindful approach to nutrition can help you recover faster and get back on your feet. Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic shares some practical tips to cure a hangover and a list of things to avoid during this time. Nutrition tips to cure hangover 1. Hydration is key Start your recovery by rehydrating. Alcohol is a diuretic, leading to dehydration and contributing to that pounding headache. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, or electrolyte-rich beverages to replenish lost fluids. 2. Electrolyte-rich foods Incorporate foods rich in electrolytes to restore the balance of minerals in your body. Opt for bananas, oranges, and leafy greens, which provide potassium, magnesium, and sodium. 3. Ginger for beating nausea Combat nausea with ginger. Whether in the form of ginger tea or raw ginger, this natural remedy can help settle your stomach and alleviate queasiness. 4. Eggs for amino acids Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, containing cysteine—an amino acid that aids in the breakdown of acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. Eggs also provide protein for sustained energy. 5. Complex carbohydrates Replenish your energy levels with complex carbohydrates. Whole grains, brown rice, and oats can provide a steady release of energy, countering the fatigue associated with hangovers. 6. Healthy fats for liver support Support your liver with healthy fats. Avocados, nuts, and olive oil can assist in detoxification and aid the liver in processing toxins more efficiently. 7. Coconut water for rehydration Consider coconut water as a natural rehydration agent. It not only provides essential electrolytes but also adds a refreshing touch to your recovery routine. What to avoid during a hangover 1. More alcohol It might seem tempting, but consuming additional alcohol will only prolong your hangover. Give your body the time it needs to recover. 2. Caffeine overload Excessive caffeine can worsen dehydration. Limit your intake of coffee and energy drinks, as they may intensify the symptoms. 3. Greasy foods While often considered a hangover remedy, greasy or fried foods can be harsh on an already sensitive stomach. Opt for easily digestible, nutrient-rich options instead. 4. Sugary snacks High-sugar foods can lead to energy crashes. Choose balanced meals to stabilize blood sugar levels and avoid the rollercoaster effect. 5. Carbonated drinks Carbonated beverages can contribute to bloating and discomfort. Stick to still water or herbal teas for gentle hydration. By incorporating these nutrition tips and avoiding certain pitfalls, you can navigate your way to a speedier hangover recovery and start your day on a healthier note. Remember, listening to your body and providing it with nourishing choices is key to a smoother rebound from a night of indulgence.

