Health
Boy with rare blood disorder meets bone marrow donor who saved his life
An 11-year-old boy with a rare blood disorder has met the stem cell donor who saved his life when he was six.
Allan McPike, 41, from Glasgow, was persuaded to sign the Anthony Nolan stem cell register by his late cousin, but did not hear anything more for 10 years.
His donation has since transformed the life of Ryan Brand, from Caerphilly in Wales, who was diagnosed with diamond-blackfan anaemia (DBA) when he was eight months old.
The rare genetic blood disorder stops the body from producing red cells. It can lead to delayed growth and put people at a higher risk of developing certain diseases, such as cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Ryan’s mother Sam Brand, 34, told the PA news agency that hearing the diagnosis was “absolutely horrific”.
“I’d been taking him back and forth to the doctors for ages, as he had a cough and cold.
“We had his christening and everyone commented on how pale and poorly he looked. I thought, I’m a first-time mum and I should listen to the doctors advice.”
Ryan required monthly blood transfusions, which Mrs Brand said was “really intense”.
“It was emotional for him and emotional for us,” she added. “They told us if he didn’t have a transplant he would die.”
Ryan eventually received bone marrow from Mr McPike in June 2017, and Mrs Brand said going in for the procedure was “a bit scary”.
Ryan, who turns 12 in March, will have DBA for the rest of his life but no longer requires monthly blood transfusions as a result of the transplant.
He also has learning difficulties and is unable to read or write, but Mrs Brand said: “Otherwise, he’s fab. He loves Minecraft and Roblox and he’s got this Lego figure he plays with all the time. He loves going on holiday.”
The Anthony Nolan register’s terms and conditions say there cannot be any contact made for two years after donating stem cells.
It said this is in place to protect patients and donors, but they can contact each other anonymously through the charity.
Mrs Brand said she was “really excited but at the same time really nervous” about getting in touch with Mr McPike after the two years were up.
“I really wanted to say thank you,” she added. “He saved my son’s life, you can’t really ask much more. He’s got a family of his own and something so small that he’s done has made such a big impact.
“If it hadn’t been for him, Ryan wouldn’t be here today.”
The families met up in Edinburgh in November. Mr McPike said: “It was great. It was good to finally see him and meet the family as well. They’ve been through an awful lot.
“When you see the pictures of Ryan when he was really unwell to what he is now it’s a massive, massive difference.”
Mrs Brand added that Ryan and Mr McPike got on “like a house on fire”.
Mr McPike told the PA news agency he was “cajoled” into signing the register by his cousin Elaine Davidson, who had a brain tumour.
“My cousin was very ill,” he said. “I think it was in Glasgow, there was a young boy needing a bone marrow transplant and Anthony Nolan were doing a big drive to get people to sign up.
“At the time, me being scared of needles, I was cajoled into signing up by my cousin. I thought ‘well, I can’t say no given everything that she’s going through’. I went along and donated on the day.”
Signing up to the Anthony Nolan register requires a simple mouth swab and it was not until a decade later that Allan was contacted to be told he was a match for Ryan.
Elaine died aged 18 in 2009, and Mr McPike said: “I think she would be very proud of being able to help someone. We would have given the world for someone to be able to help her, which unfortunately wasn’t the case.”
Mr McPike said registering with Anthony Nolan is “a worthwhile thing to do when you see the results that signing up can achieve”.
He added: “I always say to Sam that Ryan did the hard work, I did the easy part. There’s nothing really to fear about it. It’s not an overly invasive procedure.”
Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “It’s wonderful to hear that Ryan is living life to the full and was able to meet his donor Allan.
“Shirley Nolan was so determined to save her son’s life that nearly 50 years ago she set up the world’s first stem cell register, bringing hope to patients in need.
“Every match offers people like Ryan a second chance of life, transforming the simple act of joining the register into an extraordinary lifesaving gift. But there is a stark truth, for every life saved with a stem cell transplant, another is lost.
“Joining our register so we can help more patients survive and thrive couldn’t be simpler, it only takes a few short minutes to complete our online form.”
STV News is now on WhatsApp
Get all the latest news from around the country
Follow STV News on WhatsApp
Scan the QR code on your mobile device for all the latest news from around the country
|
Sources
2/ https://news.stv.tv/west-central/boy-with-rare-blood-disorder-meets-bone-marrow-donor-who-saved-his-life
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boy with rare blood disorder meets bone marrow donor who saved his life
- Russia says Ukraine carried out deadly strikes on Belgorod | BBC News
- Russia unleashes biggest air attack on Ukraine since start of war
- An Incurable Disease Is Coming for Deer
- Israel-Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians flee as Israel sustains intense bombardment over central Gaza
- 2024 Prediction from Fran Gregory, Pharm.D., MBA
- New Year’s Eve: 5 nutrition tips to beat the hangover blues | Health
- Female tears lower male aggression, study on chemical in tears says
- ‘I cannot believe this!’: Dolly Parton’s surprise stuns dying fan
- Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
- 7 Things to Do in the New Year for a Longer, Healthier Life
- University chancellor fired over ongoing porn career with wife