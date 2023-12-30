Health
What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin
The sun has many beneficial effects, for example improving mood and contributing to vitamin D levels, but it is easy to overdose! The immediate dangers include sunburn, dehydration, heat stroke and even changes to the immune system. Some of the long-term effects are eye damage such as cataracts, visible ageing and skin cancer.
Are people with dark skin at risk?
Melanin, which is the main skin pigment, offers protection to living tissues. The more concentrated the melanin, the darker the skin colour. So, someone with a darker skin has a greater degree of inherent protection against some of the negative consequences of sun exposure, compared to someone with light skin colour. This protection is not absolute and varies with the skin colour.
There are many types of skin cancer, but sun-related skin cancers occur far more commonly in people with light skin colours, especially people with blue eyes, and red or blonde hair.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t occur in people with darker skin colours, and we certainly see them in people with light brown skin. We occasionally see skin cancer in people with very dark skin. To what extent sun exposure drives these cancers is still not clear. This is an area where we need more research.
People with dark skin are more likely than people with fair skin to develop vitamin D deficiency if they have low levels of sun exposure. Lack of vitamin D has many side effects. It can lead to fatigue, bone pain and muscle cramps as well as mood changes, such as depression.
People with dark skin colours are also more prone than people with light skin to develop uneven or blotchy pigmentation after sun exposure. Eye damage from the sun occurs in people with all eye colours.
What should we be looking for when choosing sunscreen?
Choosing from the multitude of modern sunscreens can be overwhelming, even for a dermatologist. There are a couple of basic principles that can guide us though.
There are many different types of rays present in sunlight. We are still learning about all the parts of the solar spectrum that have important effects on our skin. The rays that are most damaging to our skin are called ultraviolet rays. There are both UVB and UVA rays. Most UVB from the sun don’t reach us. It penetrates our skin relatively superficially. But nevertheless, it can cause sunburn and some types of skin cancer.
Sun protection factor (SPF) is a measure of UVB protection. Sunscreen should have an SPF of at least 30, but preferably 50. This is because very few of us actually apply as much sunscreen as the manufacturer uses to test the product, so we actually get a lower SPF out of our product.
Around 95% of the ultraviolet radiation we experience is UVA. It penetrates the skin more deeply than UVB. It plays a role in tanning, sunburn, ageing and skin cancer. This is where things get very confusing. There is some variation in how manufacturers report UVA protection. You might see PA+ (protection grade of UVA), a star-rating or UV protection factor (UPF). Most sunscreens simply indicate that it is present, or say “broad-spectrum”.
Finding a sunscreen with particularly high levels of UVA coverage is probably only beneficial to people with darker skin colours who are worried about the evenness of their complexion, and people already struggling with uneven pigmentation. This is because this portion of the light spectrum drives the development of uneven pigmentation. Look for brands that state that their sunscreen is “anti-dark spot”, if this is a concern to you.
Visible light, especially blue light, and infrared radiation protection are now included in some sunscreens. Both types can damage the eyes. Visible light in particular plays an important role in uneven pigmentation.
It’s important to apply sunscreen correctly and to remember that protection is more than just sunscreen.
How much damage does sunburn do? What can we do to prevent this?
Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs. It’s a sign your skin has been damaged.
If you look at sunburned skin under a microscope you’ll see swelling, dead skin cells, dilated blood vessels and changes in immune cells that fight harmful substances and germs that enter the body.
Ultraviolet light can actually change the structure of your DNA, which can lead to a mutation in a specific gene that either promotes cancer or one that fails to suppress cancer.
Luckily, our bodies have a number of safety mechanisms to prevent this, but the more we strain this system, the greater our chance of developing skin cancer. Melanoma, in particular, can be deadly if it is picked up only when it’s advanced. Once you have a sunburn, there’s not a lot that you can do besides relieving the symptoms with rest, anti-inflammatories, moisturisers and oral hydration.
With all these dangers it’s really important to avoid sunburns, especially in children. They have many decades ahead for mutations to accumulate, and childhood sunburns are a risk factor for developing melanoma later in life. Early sun protection is like saving for your retirement. DM
This story was first published on The Conversation. Bianca Tod is a dermatologist and senior lecturer at Stellenbosch University.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2023-12-30-what-sunscreen-is-best-a-dermatologist-offers-advice-on-protecting-your-skin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin
- Public health officials reinstate mask mandate at LA County health care facilities
- Experts weigh in on what could happen if Trump is convicted
- How long does it take to form a habit?
- Michael Cohen says he unwittingly sent attorney non-existent case citations generated by AI
- Millions of Americans opting for weight-loss drugs instead of gym memberships
- Israel-Gaza: Half of Gaza’s population living in Rafah says UN
- 8 longevity experts on creating healthy habits to help you age well
- Christ the Redeemer was lit up to mark the first anniversary of Pele’s death. #Shorts #BBCNews
- Liz Truss’ resignation honours list published amid allegations of cronyism
- Does the colour of light affect the internal clock in humans?
- UN condemns Russia’s renewed mass-bombing campaign in Ukraine | BBC News