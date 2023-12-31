Health
Five simple food changes that will make a big difference to your health in 2024
Making some small changes and substitutions every day can be all it takes to make you feel better – minus the guilt, diets and deprivation.
As a new year arrives, so too does much interest in all things diet and health – and undoing the overindulgence of the previous six weeks. While you may feel compelled to invest in an expensive detox program or juice cleanse, the reality is that it is our daily food habits that have the greatest effect on our weight and metabolism.
For this reason, if you would like to feel a little better, and even drop a couple of kilos, the best thing you can do is consider the daily changes you can make that will significantly impact your overall calorie and macronutrient intake, minus the diets, deprivation and feelings of guilt.
Swap your coffee order
If your morning brew is a piccolo or shot of espresso or two, enjoy. But if your go-to order is multiple milk-based coffees consumed in place of a balanced breakfast, there may be a better way to get your caffeine. While coffee itself does not contain many calories, large serves of milk significantly increase our sugar intake. While the sugars in milk are naturally occurring, they do add up, especially if you enjoy a large latte a couple of times every day. For plant-milk fans, barista-made coffee tends to be higher in fats and sugars than unsweetened “milk” varieties you may find in supermarkets.
Solution: Stick to espresso or small milk-based coffees, and enjoy one or two each day with a meal, not as a meal replacement.
Shift your meal times
Long gone are the days when everyone ate breakfast at home first thing, before taking a break at 12pm for lunch, followed by dinner at 6pm sharp. Nowadays, breakfast is often skipped or replaced with coffee, lunch is pushed back until mid-afternoon, and dinner may not be enjoyed until 8pm or even 9pm, after long work days, going to the gym and running kids to activities. The issue with consuming more calories in the second half of the day is that we are not only more vulnerable to digestive discomfort at night, but we also regularly fail to wake up hungry the next morning. Over time this can leave us in a weight-gain cycle, as the body is programmed according to circadian rhythm and more likely to store fuel at night.
Solution: Aim for at least 12 hours overnight without food by consuming breakfast by 8am and lunch by 1pm. If you tend to have dinner later in the evening, try to have a lighter meal.
Swap your plate portions
When was the last time your plate was half filled with salad or vegetables? For many people, probably quite a while. Most of the space on our plate is usually taken up with meat and carbs such as rice or pasta, alongside a token vegetable or two. The easiest and most powerful way you can improve your overall nutrient intake and support weight control is to load up any meal with two to three cups of salad or vegetables. Not only will you eat fewer calories overall, but you will consume significantly more fibre and vitamins, which support digestive health and help you feel better every day.
Solution: Add dressings, roasted vegies and flavoursome sauces to your salads and vegetable dishes to make them more delicious and appealing.
Build each meal around protein
While it’s important to bump up your intake of vegetables and salad, don’t ditch the protein altogether. For those of us moving into our 40s and 50s, research increasingly shows that an adequate intake of protein is extremely important. Eating enough protein not only helps prevent muscle mass losses and reductions in metabolic rate, it also helps optimise the intake of key nutrients including iron and calcium, and buffers the need for fuel from carbohydrates. Ideally, adults need at least one gram of protein per kilo of body weight each day, which many of us fall far short of thanks to our carbohydrate-heavy meals and snacks. To tick the box on your daily protein intake, make it a priority to include a protein-rich food such as meat, chicken, fish, eggs or dairy at each of your meals and snacks, and notice how much more satisfied you feel in between meals.
Solution: Focus on protein-rich snack foods such as yoghurt, nuts, tuna, salmon and protein-based bars.
Factor in a light day
There are plenty of fasting regimens that encourage low-calorie days or reducing the number of meals consumed each day, and while these may work for some, there is just as much benefit in proactively including a lighter, lower-calorie day each week to help buffer the higher calorie days most of us frequently enjoy. Here, eating lower-calorie foods such as salads, vegetable-based meals and even a shake is an easy way to reduce your overall calorie intake to help counter overindulgence, without skipping meals or being overly restrictive.
Solution: Get into the habit of eating lightly one day each week, with a focus on soups, salads, white fish and fruit to load up key nutrients and get back in touch with your natural hunger after periods of overeating.
The best recipes from Australia’s leading chefs straight to your inbox.
From our partners
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/goodfood/tips-and-advice/five-simple-diet-changes-that-will-make-a-big-difference-to-your-health-in-2024-20231219-p5esip.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Five simple food changes that will make a big difference to your health in 2024
- Adding a pet may offset a type of cognitive decline if you’re over 50 and live alone, study says
- Benefits of immunotherapy: Study | Health
- Mask mandate reinstated at Los Angeles County healthcare facilities
- Caerphilly boy, 11, meets life-saving donor
- About 34 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, officials say – Here’s where to start if you’re quitting in 2024
- What we know about Luton Town: Premier League’s smallest ground
- Israel-Gaza: Intense gun battles reported in southern Gaza | BBC News
- 2023 UNM Health Sciences Year-in-Review: UNM Newsroom
- Research uncovers link between hormone and severe morning sickness during pregnancy
- Syphilis cases increase in Virginia: VDH introduces new resource page
- Top Cancer-Related Diet and Exercise Stories of 2023