Guild Praises NT Immunisation Progress

Mr Peter Hatswell, President of the Northern Territory branch, applauds the collaboration with the NT Government on pivotal changes

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia Northern Territory Branch celebrates the recent approval of the Scheduled Substance Treatment Protocol (SSTP) for pharmacist vaccination, a milestone that will empower pharmacists across the Northern Territory to administer vaccines without a prescription.

Mr Peter Hatswell, President of the Northern Territory branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, expresses his enthusiasm for the approved changes. “This is a significant step forward for healthcare in the Northern Territory. We are pleased to see the fruition of our collaborative efforts with the NT Government over the past six months. The new SSTP allows pharmacists to play an even more integral role in public health.”

Starting January 1, 2024, eligible patients can now access National Immunisation Program funded vaccinations at their community pharmacy, in addition to the expanded vaccination services under the updated protocols.

Under the new protocol, pharmacists in the Northern Territory are now authorised to administer vaccines according to both the NT Immunisation Schedule and the National Immunisation Schedule. Key amendments include a broader range of available vaccinations, a reduction in the age requirement for all vaccines to five years and enabling interns to participate in vaccination efforts.

Mr Hatswell emphasises, “These changes not only streamline the vaccination process but also enhance accessibility to immunisation services. With the age limit lowered to five years, we are broadening the scope of protection for our community. Additionally, allowing interns to engage in vaccination activities strengthens our workforce and contributes to a more resilient healthcare system.”

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia acknowledges the support and collaboration of the Northern Territory Government in championing this initiative. Mr Hatswell states, “Our partnership with the NT Government underscores our shared commitment to public health. Together, we have worked diligently to implement these changes, and the result is a more robust framework that benefits the entire community.”

The Pharmacy Guild encourages pharmacists and the public alike to familiarise themselves with the updated protocols and take advantage of the expanded vaccination services now available in the Northern Territory.