Vibrating weight loss pill shows promise in animal testing





(NewsNation) — Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are pioneering the use of vibration technology for weight loss with a pill known as the Vibrating Ingestible BioElectronic Stimulator (VIBES). The early-stage testing, currently limited to animals, has yielded promising results, according to Dr. Shriya Srinivasan, the lead author of the study. Srinivasan joined “NewsNation Prime,” to discuss the findings of the study. “In the pigs that we treated with this pill, we found that they ate about 40% less food than they normally consumed,” Srinivasan explained. “We also found that they were pretty inactive or a little bit sleepy after these meals, which is similar to something you might call a food coma in humans.”

Ramaswamy says he plans to withdraw from Maine, calls on others to join

While emphasizing the early nature of the research, Srinivasan expressed optimism about the potential for the pill to trigger a natural sense of fullness, leading to automatic calorie restriction. As for potential side effects, Srinivasan said, “In our studies, we didn’t capture any negative side effects. But we’ll have to do more long-term studies and, of course, in humans before we can say for sure.” Addressing the timeline and cost, Srinivasan indicated that VIBES could be available for human use in about a year or two. Regarding affordability, she remarked, “We think it’s actually going to be quite scalable and accessible to global populations, it’ll probably be on the order of a few dollars.” One of the key selling points of VIBES is its positioning as a non-invasive and cost-effective alternative to treating obesity and weight-related illnesses. Srinivasan highlighted potential advantages over popular drugs like Ozempic, citing VIBES’ ability to trigger a natural mechanism without causing adverse side effects. “This pill triggers a natural mechanism that’s used by the body to tell your brain that it’s full, it may avoid some of the adverse side effects that are seen by other drugs,” she explained. Responding to inquiries about the pill’s usage, Srinivasan suggested that it could be taken on an as-needed basis, with a frequency aligned with regular meals. “Certainly, I think it could be used to get folks to a spot where they can alter other parts of their lifestyle and get back on track,” she concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/mit-vibrating-weight-loss-pill-animal-testing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos