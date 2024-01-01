Health
NHS data for England showing rise in cancer checks is misleading, say experts | Cancer
NHS figures that show more people than ever are being checked for cancer have been criticised as “misleading” by experts.
Official data published on Monday reported that almost 3 million people in England were tested for cancer in 2022, a 133% increase in the decade since 2013.
The latest monthly figures also show that October 2023 was the highest month on record for cancer checks, with 269,492 urgent referrals.
But leading cancer experts dismissed the figures as “misleading” and “smoke and mirrors”, noting that the NHS was failing to meet every cancer target by significant margins.
The October data shows that the proportion of cancer patients who waited less than two months for their first treatment after an urgent referral was 58.2%, well below the target of 85%. The figures show that 65.8% of patients with symptoms of possible breast cancer were treated within two months after referral.
The number of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer who were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days is also going in the wrong direction. The target is 75%, but in October 71% received the all-clear or a definitive diagnosis for cancer within one month, down from 74.1% in July.
While there was a small increase in the proportion of cancers diagnosed at stage one or two in the year to August 2023 – to 58% – this is a long way off the NHS’s ambition to diagnose three-quarters of cancers in those early stages when they are easier to treat.
Dame Cally Palmer, the national cancer director for NHS England, said the figures were a testament to the hard work of NHS staff despite an “extremely challenging year and unprecedented industrial action”.
“We know there is more to do, but we have been throwing everything we have at catching cancers earlier because we know it’s the best way to save lives,” she said.
Prof Pat Price, a leading oncologist and the co-founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign, said the data could be misleading. She said: “These figures are in danger of being just smoke and mirrors. The brutal reality is that we are in the worst cancer care crisis in my lifetime. We are continuing to miss all the key cancer targets by significant margins, month in, month out.
“The UK has one of the worse cancer survival rates in the western world. Yes, more patients are being referred, but cancer rates are sadly increasing each year and the system is not keeping up in diagnosing and treating cancer patients fast enough.
“There is an urgent need for a surge in treatment capacity. We won’t resolve this crisis without a dedicated radical cancer-specific plan backed by real investment in people and technology.”
Mark Lawler, professor of digital health at Queen’s University Belfast and chair of the Lancet Oncology’s European Groundshot cancer commission, said the figures were “misleading” and that the continued failure to achieve the 62-day target was putting more cancer patients at risk.
“The indirect impact of Covid on cancer diagnosis and cancer treatments has been catastrophic,” he said. “Now more than ever we need to deliver a cancer strategy for England. Not to do so is irresponsible.”
Melanie Sturtevant, associate director of policy, evidence and influencing at Breast Cancer Now, said that too many women had to endure “unacceptable delays” to the investigation of potential breast cancer symptoms.
“The stark reality is that so much more needs to be done to speed up breast cancer diagnosis,” she said. “The NHS breast screening programme in England, which is vital in detecting breast cancer early, is chronically underfunded and overstretched.
“The government must urgently invest in the breast screening programme to ensure that it is accessible, convenient and provides all women with the high-quality care they deserve.”
Responding to the criticisms, NHS England said the focus had been on tackling the Covid backlog, but in 2024 would “pivot back” to the 62-day target for urgent cancer referrals and expect “significant improvements” against it.
Andrew Stephenson, the UK health minister, said: “We’re improving cancer survival rates across almost all types of cancer, but we need to go further and faster. That’s why the UK government is growing the cancer workforce, has carried out over 5m additional tests in its 141 community diagnostic centres since June 2021, and is introducing a new law to stop those who turned 14 in 2023 or younger from ever being legally sold tobacco.”
Separately, the Liberal Democrats are calling for a new legal right for patients to see a GP within seven days, after a poll of more than 2,000 UK adults commissioned by the party showed that one in three had delayed seeing a GP despite suffering pain, and one in seven had carried out a medical treatment on themselves or asked somebody who was not a medical professional to do so.
The Lib Dem leader, Ed Davey, said: “Face-to-face GP appointments have become almost extinct in some areas of the country. Patients are left suffering in pain after years of neglect under the Conservative government, who have repeatedly broken their promise to recruit more GPs.
“Liberal Democrats would guarantee people a right to a GP appointment within one week so people can get the care they deserve. This would reduce pressure on our hospitals and paramedics, saving crucial time and money elsewhere in the NHS.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/jan/01/nhs-data-for-england-showing-rise-in-cancer-checks-is-misleading-say-experts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS data for England showing rise in cancer checks is misleading, say experts | Cancer
- Vibrating weight loss pill shows promise in animal testing
- What are top superfoods to watch out for in the new year? | Health and Wellness News
- Trying to Eat Healthier This Year? Eat Less Sugar With These Tips
- Guild Praises NT Immunisation Progress
- From The Assignment: Trump’s Second Term Plans
- Stalker: The Reagan Shooting (2013)
- Happy new year for patients needing vaccinations
- Why weight loss should be your first health resolution in 2024
- Bangladesh sees dramatic rise in lightning deaths linked to climate change – BBC News
- LA County reintroduces the mask mandate for healthcare facilities. – NBC Los Angeles
- Inside Russia as war in Ukraine grinds into new year – BBC News