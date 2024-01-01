WHO African Region Health Emergency Situation Report – Multi-country Outbreak of Dengue, Consolidated Regional Situation Report # 001 – As of 19 December, 2023 – Chad





Attachments Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire,

Ethiopia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritius, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, Ghana and Togo HIGHLIGHTS  Since the start of 2023, over 5 million cases and 5 000 deaths have been reported worldwide from over 80 countries in all six WHO regions. The global risk level was determined to be high due to the high number of people at risk (40% of the worldwide population), the number and magnitude of outbreaks, climate change consequences, including the ongoing El Niño phenomenon and complex humanitarian crises, the escalation in dengue-related deaths, and the lack of an integrated approach to prevent and control dengue outbreaks.  In the WHO African region, as of 19 December 2023, a total of 171 991 suspected cases of dengue, including 70 223 confirmed and probable cases and 753 deaths have been reported from 15 countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, and Togo). In 2023, the number of dengue infections in the region has risen nine-fold compared to 2019.  Burkina Faso continues to be the country that has been most impacted, accounting for 85% of reported cases and 91% of recorded fatalities.  Senegal and Mali have experienced simultaneous outbreaks of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya, highlighting the issue of under-reporting of cases due to limited capacity for early detection, and confirmatory diagnostics in most countries and the need for an integrated arboviral response.  As per the WHO Emergency Response Framework (ERF), a regional Incident Management Support Team (IMST) has been established in each affected country and regional levels to coordinate the response.  A dengue criticality risk mapping has been created for 47 countries of the WHO African region, categorizing them into tiers based on the risk of dengue outbreaks (Tier 1 for emergency response, Tier 2 for enhanced readiness interventions, and Tier 3 for preparedness interventions).  An updated comprehensive guideline for preparedness and response to dengue outbreaks in the WHO African region is being developed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/chad/who-african-region-health-emergency-situation-report-multi-country-outbreak-dengue-consolidated-regional-situation-report-001-19-december-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos