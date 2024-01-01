Health
Smokers twice as likely to quit using cytisine, study finds | Smoking
Smokers who want to quit are more than twice as likely to succeed if they take a pill that dampens nicotine cravings, according to doctors, who said the medicine could play a major role in helping people kick the habit.
Stopping smoking remains one of the most common new year resolutions, but it consistently ranks as one of the hardest to keep, largely because of the highly addictive nature of nicotine.
While many smokers now turn to products that provide nicotine more safely than tobacco, such as vapes, patches and gums, doctors looked at the evidence for a medicine called cytisine, a natural ingredient of laburnum seeds, to help smokers break their addiction.
The medicine has been used in central and eastern Europe for decades, but it is unavailable in most countries, the US included. The drug only recently gained regulatory approval in the UK where the pills will be made available later this month.
Researchers in Argentina analysed 12 randomised controlled trials which compared the success rates of smokers who tried to quit while taking cytisine, a placebo, another smoking cessation drug called varenicline (Champix), or nicotine replacement therapies such as patches and gum.
Cytisine pills were more than twice as effective as the placebo at helping people quit smoking, the researchers found, while a number of the trials in the review suggested the drug was similar to varenicline and possibly more effective than nicotine replacement therapy. Details are published in the journal Addiction.
“Our study adds to the evidence that cytisine is an effective and inexpensive stop-smoking aid,” said Omar de Santi, a toxicologist at the Posadas National hospital in Argentina, who led the review. “Worldwide, smoking is considered the main cause of preventable death. Cytisine has the potential to be one of the big answers to that problem.”
While smoking has declined dramatically in the UK over the past 50 years, it is still the leading cause of preventable illness and death. An estimated 100,000 people each year die due to smoking in the UK, more than the next five largest causes combined, according to the Royal Society for Public Health.
The latest findings follow a major study led by Oxford University in September which concluded that e-cigarettes, varenicline and cytisine were similarly effective in helping about 14 smokers in 100 quit for at least six months. Only about six smokers per 100 quit for as long without using any of the stop-smoking aids, that report found.
Cytisine pills are due to be available in the UK as a prescription-only medicine by the end of January. But the cost, at £115 for a 25-day course of 100 pills, may deter some areas from providing the medicine as part of their health services.
“It is welcome to have a non-nicotine aid to quitting back on the market as some smokers will prefer this,” said Hazel Cheeseman at Action on Smoking and Health (Ash). “However, the decision about whether to include it in stop-smoking services will be local.
“While it is obviously cost effective given the impact on public services of people continuing to smoke, it is currently more expensive than providing nicotine replacement therapy or vapes and some areas may decide not to offer it to smokers.
“Smokers who aren’t able to access this medication straight away should be reassured that using nicotine alternatives is a safe and effective way to quit smoking.”
Robert West, a professor of health psychology and director of tobacco studies at the Cancer Research UK Health Behaviour Research Centre at UCL, said it was “excellent news for smokers” that cytisine was “finally” being approved for sale in the UK.
“It looks like becoming our most important stop-smoking medicine with similar effectiveness to Champix, which is currently unavailable, and e-cigarettes which tend to maintain dependence on nicotine,” he said. “The cost shouldn’t be a deterrent, but it in any event should come down drastically as the market develops and the supplier recoups its outlay in getting marketing approval.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/jan/01/smokers-twice-as-likely-to-quit-using-cytisine-study-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Smokers twice as likely to quit using cytisine, study finds | Smoking
- Tsunami warning after powerful earthquake hits Japan. #Earthquake #Japan #BBCNews
- WHO African Region Health Emergency Situation Report – Multi-country Outbreak of Dengue, Consolidated Regional Situation Report # 001 – As of 19 December, 2023 – Chad
- Tsunami warning in Japan after strong earthquake | BBC News
- NHS data for England showing rise in cancer checks is misleading, say experts | Cancer
- Vibrating weight loss pill shows promise in animal testing
- What are top superfoods to watch out for in the new year? | Health and Wellness News
- Trying to Eat Healthier This Year? Eat Less Sugar With These Tips
- Guild Praises NT Immunisation Progress
- From The Assignment: Trump’s Second Term Plans
- Stalker: The Reagan Shooting (2013)
- Happy new year for patients needing vaccinations