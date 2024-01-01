Health
Tired Of The ‘3PM Slump’? 5 Ways To Improve Productivity At Work
We’ve all encountered the proverbial “3pm slump”. It’s the time of day when you feel the least engaged, the least bothered about doing anything, and wish the work day could end already! But alas, just when you are ready to leave the office and go home (or shut down the laptop and leave your home office), sure enough, in comes an urgent email, or worse, a lengthy leadership team meeting that stretches all the way to 5pm. It’s been the target of many viral memes and humorously relatable TikTok videos and Instagram posts.
Have you ever wondered why you notice a drop in energy levels in the afternoon, shortly post-lunch?
There’s a science to it!
It turns out that our bodies have what is known as “circadian rhythms,” also referred to as your body clock. This simply means that your body is trying to restore the balance between alert time and awake time, and this typically tends to occur around 12 hours after the deepest portion of your sleep at night, which coincides with the 3pm lazy feel you have at work.
Why Is The Circadian Rhythm Important?
According to Healthline research, the circadian rhythm is one of four biological rhythms in your body. There are various factors that play a role in regulating your overall rhythm, including hormones, your age, cells, your metabolism, and body temperature. The two main hormones affected are melatonin and cortisol—the former activates your drowsiness, and the latter makes you more alert.
Before you start dozing off again, try these five simple tactics to work alongside your circadian rhythm to boost your productivity, instead of fighting it:
1. Get Sufficient Sleep
Not having enough sleep the night before will make these tired spells even more draining for you, and upset your normal balance of hormones. Try to get in as much sleep as possible in the night, and take a power nap around midday if necessary to recharge.
2. Eat An Energizing Diet
The quality of what you eat plays a vital role in maintaining high energy levels and clarity of thought to carry out everyday tasks at work, such as critical thinking and analysis, decision-making, and communicating with team members. Make effort to ensure your work lunch is not taken in a hurry, and that you’re not grabbing the first thing you see at the fast-food or ready-to-eat section of the store. Carefully plan your lunches so that your lunch is light, packed full of nutrients and even superfoods, and has a good balance of wholesome carbohydrates (think wholegrains and products with unrefined sugar), fresh produce, and healthy proteins. For healthy snacking, try fresh or dried fruit for an energy boost in the afternoon, yoghurt, or even nuts. And don’t forgot to hydrate yourself with plenty of water!
3. Switch It Up
Sometimes having our minds and eyes get bored of sitting in the same position all day long, and our bodies crave for a change of environment. Every now and then, and especially in the afternoon, change your work environment if possible. This could be as simple as moving from a seated desk position to a standing desk or using a desk treadmill, or moving to another corner of the office or the breakout room to help unleash some creative thinking, if it is available.
4. Eat The Frog
Ever heard of “Eat The Frog” as a time management concept? The idea, coined its quirky name by Mark Twain, is that you tackle the largest and most difficult responsibility first thing in the morning; and once that’s out of the way, you tend to the tasks that take less of a mental strain to complete.
So, have a look at your calendar, see what tasks consume the most energy and require the most discipline and attention from you, and get those out of the way when your circadian rhythm is working in your favor: first thing in the morning. This is usually when you tend to have higher levels of energy. Save any repetitive tasks or “easy” work to the afternoon.
5. Play Upbeat Music
If your workplace permits it, play some upbeat music to keep you motivated to push through your workload. Keep the volume low of course, and ideally, use headphones so as not to disturb co-workers. To make this even more fun, curate your own playlist of your favorite blood-pumping tunes that you can hum along and even dance to while working from home, or listen to in between meetings.
Your productivity does not need to suffer because it’s the afternoon. Finish the workday strong and combine two or more of the above strategies, until you hit the sweet spot and discover something that finally works for you and keeps your energy levels up.
|
