What is scabies, and why are cases on the rise across the UK?





A shortage of medication has led to a surge in scabies cases, according to new information revealed by The Guardian. The situation poses a major threat to public health, the newspaper reported, with a lack of medication having caused a “nightmare,” medical professionals told the newspaper. “The shortage of scabies treatments is something that urgently needs more attention. Scabies spreads easily and if people aren’t treated, then it will continue to spread,” President of the British Association of Dermatologists Professor Mabs Chowdhury said. What is scabies? Scabies is an itchy rash caused by mites. It can spread from person to person through skin contact. The mites feed on and burrow into the outer layer of the skin, where they lay eggs. The larvae then hatch and move to the surface of the skin, where they mature into adults. Scabies symptoms include intense itchiness, particularly at night, and a raised rash or spots. A scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body, apart from the head and neck, and often affects skin around the fingers, wrists, under the arms, and around the waist, groin and bottom. Scabies is very infectious, but it can take up to eight weeks for a rash to appear. Outbreaks typically happen during the winter period as people spend more time indoors where they are physically closer to one another. How is it treated? Scabies does need to be treated with medication. In the UK, permethrin cream or malathion lotion are typically prescribed to kill the mites. The treatment is applied across the whole body and is then repeated a week later. Everybody sharing a home with somebody being treated for scabies also needs to be treated, even if they don’t have symptoms. Why is there a lack of medication? There is a lack of both treatments in the UK, the report said, as a result of supply chain problems, the war in Ukraine, and an increase in the cost of raw materials. Medical professionals are struggling to treat patients quickly and prevent scabies from spreading, causing a spike in cases. In the north of England there were twice the usual number of cases in November. Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-01-02/what-is-scabies-and-why-are-cases-on-the-rise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos