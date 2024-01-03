Health
First avian influenza death of Alaska polar bear reflects growing spread of virus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – The first known avian influenza death of an Alaska polar bear is causing grave concerns from scientists, who are pushing for answers while they continue to monitor the largest land carnivore in the world today.
The bear was found in October by a North Slope wildlife team in Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the US. It was first reported by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation after they received tissue samples of the bear from the North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management.
Due to the polar bear being listed under the Endangered Species Act, more tests were run on the sample from the animal. Polar bears were initially listed in 2008 as threatened due to the decline of sea ice in their habitat, an environmental change that will likely continue contributing to the species’ decline.
“Anytime you find a new species that’s affected, [there] is more information and more data that we need to try to understand what this virus is capable of doing,” said Dr. Bob Gerlach with the DEC’s Division of Environmental Health.
Gerlach, the state veterinarian, maintains the state has been doing surveillance, while also investigating mortality events, in this case, looking for avian influenza.
In Alaska, there have been five confirmed avian influenza cases among foxes (3), brown bears (1) and black bears (1). Gerlach thinks the polar bear could have either eaten a bird or been around a dead bird, which caused exposure to the virus.
From studies conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, using samples from previous outbreaks, scientists know the virus can stay active for long periods.
“They’ve actually collected samples from water and sediment in the fall and found the avian influenza, and in the spring when they thawed out, they were able to recover the virus again,” Gerlach said. “So it can — because it’s frozen in those environments — stay infective for a long time period. That’s why we see it more in the rainier, wet and cold seasons than you do in the dry, warm seasons like during the summer.”
Alaska is a central location for migratory waterfowl, with birds passing through the state from elsewhere in North America or across the Pacific Ocean. It’s a cause for concern as the USGS has discovered three different introductions that are impacting birds and causing the virus to spread in the state.
“We’re seeing it from 2022 and 2023 being very impactful and having a big impact on both domestic poultry and wild birds and now terrestrial mammals,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach believes there’s an adaptation with avian influenza that makes it unique and different from others, allowing it to linger in a species and come back over time. Especially since in South America, there have been some large mortality events of seals and sea lions even though there have been no detections of the virus in marine mammals in Alaska.
With the adaptation being a possible threat to other species, it begs the question of if it will also threaten people. So far, scientists know the risk to people is extremely low, but it’s why researchers with domestic animals are working with public health to better understand how the virus is changing and if there will be continued threats to other animals.
There have also been concerns for those in rural and Native villages in Alaska which rely on a subsistence lifestyle. Gerlach says if you are following standard procedures and cleaning poultry with sanitation and cooking all produce, there will not be a risk from consumption. If you see a bird that does not look healthy, he says, do not harvest it.
According to Gerlach, the types of animals most at risk of avian influenza will be those that are young, old or immunocompromised.
With Alaska being a vast state, the DEC relies on the public to inform local wildlife biologists and health authorities to investigate any problems.
“It’s only through the collaboration that we have with our other fellow agencies and our office is only providing one small part to this,” Gerlach said. “The wildlife biologists that are out there in the public that are reporting these morbidity mortalities are really important with respect to how we understand what’s going on and how this is going to impact us up here in Alaska.”
Gerlach encourages the public to ask questions and if they see something unusual, report it. He asks the public to not handle sick or dead animals but instead, call attention to them by calling the proper authorities.
If you come across a dead or sick animal, you may report it by reaching out through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s dead bird hotline or contacting a local fish and game office.
Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2024/01/03/first-avian-influenza-death-alaska-polar-bear-reflects-growing-spread-virus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- First avian influenza death of Alaska polar bear reflects growing spread of virus
- Trump challenges Maine’s ballot ban
- RSV vaccines would dramatically reduce disease burden if widely adopted like flu shots
- This ‘dancing lemur’ baby is one of the world’s rarest primates
- Calcium channel blockers reverse muscle weakness in animal model of myotonic dystrophy type 1
- Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign
- What is scabies, and why are cases on the rise across the UK?
- Trump appeals Maine 2024 ballot ban
- Doctors have new warnings as post-holiday spike of respiratory infections are expected to rise
- Kentucky mom wakes up to devastating news after developing kidney stone infection
- Hear what Steve Bannon said about Nikki Haley as Trump’s possible VP
- Whooping cough cases popping up around Tri-State Area prompt doctors to reiterate need for vaccines