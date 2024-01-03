Development of a human genetics-guided priority score for 19,365 genes and 399 drug indications





Plenge, R. M., Scolnick, E. M. & Altshuler, D. Validating therapeutic targets through human genetics. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 12, 581–594 (2013). Cook, D. et al. Lessons learned from the fate of AstraZeneca’s drug pipeline: a five-dimensional framework. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 13, 419–431 (2014). Dowden, H. & Munro, J. Trends in clinical success rates and therapeutic focus. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 18, 495–496 (2019). Nelson, M. R. et al. The support of human genetic evidence for approved drug indications. Nat. Genet. 47, 856–860 (2015). Ochoa, D. et al. Human genetics evidence supports two-thirds of the 2021 FDA-approved drugs. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 21, 551 (2022). King, E. A., Davis, J. W. & Degner, J. F. Are drug targets with genetic support twice as likely to be approved? Revised estimates of the impact of genetic support for drug mechanisms on the probability of drug approval. PLoS Genet. 15, e1008489 (2019). Ghoussaini, M., Nelson, M. R. & Dunham, I. Future prospects for human genetics and genomics in drug discovery. Curr. Opin. Struct. Biol. 80, 102568 (2023). Fang, H. et al. A genetics-led approach defines the drug target landscape of 30 immune-related traits. Nat. Genet. 51, 1082–1091 (2019). Duffy, A. et al. Tissue-specific genetic features inform prediction of drug side effects in clinical trials. Sci. Adv. 6, eabb6242 (2020). Nguyen, P. A., Born, D. A., Deaton, A. M., Nioi, P. & Ward, L. D. Phenotypes associated with genes encoding drug targets are predictive of clinical trial side effects. Nat. Commun. 10, 1579 (2019). Yao, J., Hurle, M. R., Nelson, M. R. & Agarwal, P. Predicting clinically promising therapeutic hypotheses using tensor factorization. BMC Bioinformatics 20, 69 (2019). Han, Y. et al. Empowering the discovery of novel target-disease associations via machine learning approaches in the open targets platform. BMC Bioinformatics 23, 232 (2022). Ochoa, D. et al. Open Targets Platform: supporting systematic drug-target identification and prioritisation. Nucleic Acids Res. 49, D1302–D1310 (2021). Landrum, M. J. et al. ClinVar: improving access to variant interpretations and supporting evidence. Nucleic Acids Res. 46, D1062–D1067 (2017). Cook, C. E. et al. The European Bioinformatics Institute in 2016: data growth and integration. Nucleic Acids Res. 44, D20–D26 (2015). Stenson, P. D. et al. The Human Gene Mutation Database (HGMD®): optimizing its use in a clinical diagnostic or research setting. Hum. Genet. 139, 1197–1207 (2020). Hamosh, A. et al. Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM), a knowledgebase of human genes and genetic disorders. Nucleic Acids Res. 30, 52–55 (2002). Sveinbjornsson, G. et al. Weighting sequence variants based on their annotation increases power of whole-genome association studies. Nat. Genet. 48, 314–317 (2016). Karczewski, K. J. et al. Systematic single-variant and gene-based association testing of thousands of phenotypes in 394,841 UK Biobank exomes. Cell Genom. 2, 100168 (2022). Pan-UKB team. https://pan.ukbb.broadinstitute.org (2020). Mountjoy, E. et al. An open approach to systematically prioritize causal variants and genes at all published human GWAS trait-associated loci. Nat. Genet. 53, 1527–1533 (2021). Ferkingstad, E. et al. Large-scale integration of the plasma proteome with genetics and disease. Nat. Genet. 53, 1712–1721 (2021). Denny, J. C. et al. Systematic comparison of phenome-wide association study of electronic medical record data and genome-wide association study data. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 1102–1111 (2013). Kuhn, M. et al. The SIDER database of drugs and side effects. Nucleic Acids Res. 44, D1075–D1079 (2016). Hingorani, A. D. et al. Improving the odds of drug development success through human genomics: modelling study. Sci. Rep. 9, 18911 (2019). Stein, D. et al. Genome-wide prediction of pathogenic gain- and loss-of-function variants from ensemble learning of a diverse feature set. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.06.08.495288 (2022). Estrada, K. et al. Identifying therapeutic drug targets using bidirectional effect genes. Nat. Commun. 12, 2224 (2021). Chen, B. & Altman, R. B. Opportunities for developing therapies for rare genetic diseases: focus on gain-of-function and allostery. Orphanet J. Rare Dis. 12, 61 (2017). Kok, B. P. et al. Discovery of small-molecule enzyme activators by activity-based protein profiling. Nat. Chem. Biol. 16, 997–1005 (2020). Kobayashi, K. et al. Class B1 GPCR activation by an intracellular agonist. Nature 618, 1085–1093 (2023). Okuyama, R. Chronological analysis of first-in-class drugs approved from 2011 to 2022: their technological trend and origin. Pharmaceutics 15, 1794 (2023). Bodenreider, O. The Unified Medical Language System (UMLS): integrating biomedical terminology. Nucleic Acids Res. 32, D267–D270 (2004). Pendlington, Z. M et al. EBISPOT/EFO-UKB-mappings. GitHub. https://github.com/EBISPOT/EFO-UKB-mappings (2019). Bento, A. P. et al. The ChEMBL bioactivity database: an update. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, D1083–D1090 (2014). Wishart, D. S. et al. DrugBank 5.0: a major update to the DrugBank database for 2018. Nucleic Acids Res. 46, D1074–D1082 (2018). Davies, M. et al. ChEMBL web services: streamlining access to drug discovery data and utilities. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, W612–W620 (2015). Gaulton, A. et al. The ChEMBL database in 2017. Nucleic Acids Res. 45, D945–D954 (2016). Santos, R. et al. A comprehensive map of molecular drug targets. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 16, 19–34 (2017). Cunningham, F. et al. Ensembl 2022. Nucleic Acids Res. 50, D988–D995 (2021). Köhler, S. et al. The Human Phenotype Ontology in 2021. Nucleic Acids Res. 49, D1207–d1217 (2021). Kuhn, R. M., Haussler, D. & Kent, W. J. The UCSC genome browser and associated tools. Brief. Bioinform. 14, 144–161 (2012). Aguet, F. et al. The GTEx Consortium atlas of genetic regulatory effects across human tissues. Science 369, 1318–1330 (2020). Karczewski, K. J. et al. The mutational constraint spectrum quantified from variation in 141,456 humans. Nature 581, 434–443 (2020). Stekhoven, D. J. & Bühlmann, P. MissForest—non-parametric missing value imputation for mixed-type data. Bioinformatics 28, 112–118 (2011). R Core Team. R: A Language and Environment for Statistical Computing (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, 2022). Duffy, A. & Do, R. Development of a human genetics-guided priority score for 19,365 genes and 399 drug indications. Zenodo https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.10095684 (2023).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-023-01609-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos