Barbara Kuschwitz of Merrimac ID’d as woman who died from Legionnaires’ Disease





A Merrimac woman has been identified as the person who died from Legionnaires’ Disease after two visitors at a New Hampshire resort became ill after their respective stays last year Both visitors at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield were from out-of-state, the other being from Rhode Island, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan told WMUR. The Rhode Island resident remains hospitalized, he added. Read more: Triple funeral planned for Arruda family, killed in Christmas crash Barbara Kruschwitz’s husband Henry told WCVB that his wife, 71, died of Legionnaires’ Disease on Oct. 10. She had swam in the resort’s pool and used its hot tub, he said. The investigation is looking into the resort’s water systems, and Chan said the resort’s hot tub was shut down. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to the station that they had stayed at the resort, but noted the investigation into how and where the two contracted the disease. In a statement to MassLive, the resort said it is working closely with that department and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services “to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in fall of 2023.” The resort also said the state “confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection…” Read more: Cambridge resident dead after explosion in apartment causes 3-alarm fire “We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source,” the resort concluded in its statement. In her obituary, Kruschwitz graduated from Northeastern University in 1974 and earned her master’s in physical therapy from Northwestern University, then later received a DPT from Simmons University in Boston. “During Barbara’s long career as a valued physical therapist, she cared for countless patients, many of whom remained in touch,” her obituary read. “She was always available to offer expert PT counsel to family and friends. She spent many years at Exeter Hospital Rehabilitation and later, worked for Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverhill, from which she had recently retired but continued to fill in for former colleagues two weekends a month.” Read more: New Hampshire man charged with manslaughter in woman’s fatal shooting She was also “an enthusiastic yoga practitioner” before being certified as a yoga teacher, her obituary said. Kruschwitz was a baker and craftswoman who “could create almost anything with a sewing machine, embroidery needle, knitting needle or crochet hook.” Henry Kruschwitz told WCVB that more should have been done to prevent more illnesses, and added, “Now that a second person has gotten sick, that’s unacceptable. You don’t want to see anyone else go through what I went through.” His wife’s memorial service was held on Nov. 3 at Merrimack Valley Golf Club, her obituary said. Read more: Daughter of couple found dead in Dover mansion was ‘brilliant student’ Legionella bacteria cause a serious type of pneumonia, Legionnaires Disease, as well as Pontiac Fever, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches, can start two days to two weeks after exposure, and can even take longer, the CDC said. The bacteria grows and spreads in human-made building water systems. This includes showerheads and faucets, hot tubs, decorative fountains, hot water tanks and heaters, and in large, complex water systems. Typically, Legionnaire’s Disease is not spread through contact with other people, the CDC said.

