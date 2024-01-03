Cost of hospital care rose 26% for COVID-19 patients over course of pandemic, data show





A study published today in JAMA Network Open shows the average direct cost to provide hospital treatment for COVID-19 patients in the United States rose by 26% from 2020 to 2022, with costs increasing even after the launch of vaccination and the emergence of new variants. Though the country has only 4% of the world’s population, it saw 15% of the global hospitalizations for COVID-19 and 16.3% of deaths. Hospitalizations peaked during the winter of 2021-22, when the Omicron variant surged. At that time, 20% of US hospital admissions were for COVID-19, and almost 30% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds were used by COVID-19 patients. Cost increase far outpaces inflation The cross-sectional study reviewed 1,333,404 inpatient stays across the United States from March 1, 2020, through March 31, 2022. Patients had a primary or secondary COVID-19 diagnosis and were seen at 841 hospitals. Fifty-two percent of the patients were men, with an average patient age of 59.2 years. A total of 35,909 (3%) of the patients were Asian, 181,249 (14%) Hispanic, 292,029 (22%) Black, and 788,727 (59%) White. The mean length of stay was 8.9 days. The adjusted mean cost of an inpatient stay was $11,275 (95% confidence interval [CI], $11,252 to $11,297) overall, increasing from $10,394 (95% CI, $10,228 to $10,559) at the end of March 2020 to $13,072 (95% CI, $12,528 to $13,617) by the end of March 2022, the authors said. That 26% increase is in significant contrast to a 2% to 5% average annual medical cost increase due to inflation. Obesity added to costs Certain comorbidities significantly increased the costs incurred during a patent stay, with obesity adding $2,924 on average per stay. Coagulation deficiency, or blood clotting disorders, incurred an additional $3,017 in the cost of an inpatient stay. Treatments used during hospital stays also greatly affected costs: Notably, patients requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) had an adjusted mean cost of $36,484 (95% CI, $34,685 to $38,284). We found that some chronic conditions resulted in significantly higher hospital costs, and it tended to be the case that those patients were more likely to use ECMO or mechanical ventilation. Patients who used invasive mechanical ventilation had an adjusted mean cost of $20,941 (95% CI, $20,685 to $21,198) vs $9,614 (95% CI, $9,530 to $9,697) for those without this treatment. The peak use of both ECMO and mechanical ventilation was in late 2021, when 30% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients required those interventions. “We found that some chronic conditions resulted in significantly higher hospital costs, and it tended to be the case that those patients were more likely to use ECMO or mechanical ventilation,” the authors wrote. “This might suggest a higher severity of COVID-19 disease among these patients, but these higher-cost comorbidities were not consistently associated with longer lengths of stay, greater use of ICU, more comorbidities, or higher mortality rates.” Among the hospitalized patients included in the study, 13% received invasive mechanical ventilation, 27% had an ICU stay, and 13% died during their hospital stay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/cost-hospital-care-rose-26-covid-19-patients-over-course-pandemic-data-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos