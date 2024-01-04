For those with hearing loss, simply putting on hearing aids could be a lifesaver.
Health
Wearing hearing aids could reduce your risk of dying earlier
The findings, published Wednesday in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal, showed that people with hearing loss who regularly wore hearing aids had a 24-percent lower mortality risk than those who never wore them, regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic status, race, type of insurance, severity of hearing loss and other medical conditions. And the worse someone’s hearing loss was, the greater was their risk of an earlier death.
“We’re showing that hearing aids can play a protective role,” said Janet Choi, otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and lead author of the study. “Hearing aids are not just an optional device, it’s something that can really help people on a higher level.”
Many people don’t wear hearing aids
In the study, 1,863 adults were found to have hearing loss and were placed into categories based on how often they used their hearing aids: regularly, non-regularly or never. The wording of the questions in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey changed slightly over time, but people were considered regular hearing-aid users if they reported wearing their hearing aids at least once a week, at least five hours per week or at least half the time. Those who wore hearing aids at least once but didn’t meet the criteria for regular users were considered “non-regular users.”
Only 12.7 percent of those with hearing loss met the criteria for regular users, while another 6.6 percent were considered non-regular users. A vast majority of participants with hearing loss had never worn a hearing aid.
There were no significant differences in the mortality rates of people who never wore their hearing aids and those who wore them non-regularly. Researchers were unable to determine whether there was a significant difference in mortality rates between regular hearing-aid users and non-regular hearing-aid users because of small sample sizes. So, it’s unclear whether seldom or infrequent hearing-aid use would have an effect on health outcomes, Choi said.
People who wear hearing aids are more likely to be wealthier, highly educated and have fewer additional health problems, but importantly, researchers said that even after adjusting for those factors, mortality risk differences between regular hearing-aid users and those who never wore them were significant.
Researchers acknowledged there may have been other factors influencing health outcomes that they were unable to adjust for. A regular hearing-aid user may be more health conscious in general, for instance.
Hearing aids help with communication and connection
The study results are consistent with previous research showing that untreated hearing loss is associated with a shorter life span and a higher risk for disorders such as depression and dementia.
This may be because hearing loss can cause people to become more socially isolated as engaging in conversations becomes more difficult, said Frank Lin, study co-author and director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. Research has repeatedly linked social isolation to a higher risk of serious medical conditions and death.
Hearing aids may help to reverse these risks because they can help people communicate better and stay socially connected to others, Lin said. It was unclear in this study how often or how much participants socialized with others.
Another reason hearing aids seem to improve someone’s health is that they help stimulate the brain with more sound, Lin said, which he believes is important for ensuring that your brain remains healthy.
“When you can’t hear very well your brain’s getting a much more garbled auditory signal, and it leads to structural effects on the brain,” Lin said.
In his research, Lin has found that wearing hearing aids is associated with a 48-percent reduction in cognitive decline. And, MRI scans of his research participants show that hearing-aid users have a slower rate of brain tissue loss, he said.
Wear hearing aids at least once a week
It’s unclear exactly how often people need to wear hearing aids to get a medical benefit, Choi said.
Based on this study, she believes that using hearing aids at least once a week could have a positive effect, but she said, people will probably experience the best results if they wear their hearing aids every day. Her research suggests that even those with mild hearing loss can benefit from wearing a hearing aid, Choi said.
In future research, she hopes to answer questions about when people should start using hearing aids and how often they should wear them to improve their overall health.
The study also did not analyze how much longer someone can expect to live on average if they wear hearing aids regularly.
And while wearing hearing aids seems to be a protective factor against death and other negative outcomes, both Lin and Choi said that wearing them is not guaranteed to prevent all the health risks associated with hearing loss.
“I don’t think 100 percent of it can be prevented by using hearing aids,” Choi said. “My hypothesis is that there is a partial protective impact.”
The theoretical benefits are worth it, she said, because wearing hearing aids is considered a risk-free intervention.
But, despite a federal ruling allowing the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, many are still hesitant about wearing them, Choi said, because of barriers such as cost, a lack of insurance coverage and stigma. She hopes her research will encourage more health-care providers to recommend hearing aids for those who need them and lead to better insurance coverage of hearing aids as a medical intervention.
“There’s been a lot of views in the medical setting that say that hearing loss is just a normal process of aging and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Choi said. “But this is the beginning of research showing that hearing aids can help people and improve health outcomes.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2024/01/03/hearing-aids-regular-use-mortality-risk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hear what Bannon said about Haley as Trump VP
- Wearing hearing aids could reduce your risk of dying earlier
- Video shows moment of explosion in Iran
- Six countries knock out ‘neglected’ diseases : Goats and Soda : NPR
- He voted for Trump twice. Now, he wants him off the ballot in 2024
- Ever wonder why urine is yellow? Researchers say they’ve figured it out.
- Why Trump’s rivals won’t dare mention his greatest liability
- Des Moines fire fighters spearhead innovative fire station design prioritizing cancer prevention and behavioral health
- CNN anchor presses Maine GOP leader on why removing Trump from ballot was ‘wrong’
- Cost of hospital care rose 26% for COVID-19 patients over course of pandemic, data show
- Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
- Israel’s Supreme Court strikes down controversial change to judiciary