Wearing hearing aids could reduce your risk of dying earlier

For those with hearing loss, simply putting on hearing aids could be a lifesaver. New research shows that U.S. adults with hearing loss who regularly wear hearing aids have a significantly lower risk of dying earlier than those who never wear them. About 10,000 people, with a mean age of 48.6 years, had their hearing tested and completed hearing-aid use questionnaires between 1999 and 2012 as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This data was then linked to records from the National Death Index, up to Dec. 31, 2019, to determine mortality risk.

The findings, published Wednesday in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal, showed that people with hearing loss who regularly wore hearing aids had a 24-percent lower mortality risk than those who never wore them, regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic status, race, type of insurance, severity of hearing loss and other medical conditions. And the worse someone’s hearing loss was, the greater was their risk of an earlier death.

“We’re showing that hearing aids can play a protective role,” said Janet Choi, otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and lead author of the study. “Hearing aids are not just an optional device, it’s something that can really help people on a higher level.”

Many people don’t wear hearing aids

In the study, 1,863 adults were found to have hearing loss and were placed into categories based on how often they used their hearing aids: regularly, non-regularly or never. The wording of the questions in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey changed slightly over time, but people were considered regular hearing-aid users if they reported wearing their hearing aids at least once a week, at least five hours per week or at least half the time. Those who wore hearing aids at least once but didn’t meet the criteria for regular users were considered “non-regular users.”

Only 12.7 percent of those with hearing loss met the criteria for regular users, while another 6.6 percent were considered non-regular users. A vast majority of participants with hearing loss had never worn a hearing aid.

There were no significant differences in the mortality rates of people who never wore their hearing aids and those who wore them non-regularly. Researchers were unable to determine whether there was a significant difference in mortality rates between regular hearing-aid users and non-regular hearing-aid users because of small sample sizes. So, it’s unclear whether seldom or infrequent hearing-aid use would have an effect on health outcomes, Choi said.

People who wear hearing aids are more likely to be wealthier, highly educated and have fewer additional health problems, but importantly, researchers said that even after adjusting for those factors, mortality risk differences between regular hearing-aid users and those who never wore them were significant.

Researchers acknowledged there may have been other factors influencing health outcomes that they were unable to adjust for. A regular hearing-aid user may be more health conscious in general, for instance.

Hearing aids help with communication and connection

The study results are consistent with previous research showing that untreated hearing loss is associated with a shorter life span and a higher risk for disorders such as depression and dementia.

This may be because hearing loss can cause people to become more socially isolated as engaging in conversations becomes more difficult, said Frank Lin, study co-author and director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. Research has repeatedly linked social isolation to a higher risk of serious medical conditions and death.

Hearing aids may help to reverse these risks because they can help people communicate better and stay socially connected to others, Lin said. It was unclear in this study how often or how much participants socialized with others.

Another reason hearing aids seem to improve someone’s health is that they help stimulate the brain with more sound, Lin said, which he believes is important for ensuring that your brain remains healthy.

“When you can’t hear very well your brain’s getting a much more garbled auditory signal, and it leads to structural effects on the brain,” Lin said.

In his research, Lin has found that wearing hearing aids is associated with a 48-percent reduction in cognitive decline. And, MRI scans of his research participants show that hearing-aid users have a slower rate of brain tissue loss, he said.

Wear hearing aids at least once a week

It’s unclear exactly how often people need to wear hearing aids to get a medical benefit, Choi said.

Based on this study, she believes that using hearing aids at least once a week could have a positive effect, but she said, people will probably experience the best results if they wear their hearing aids every day. Her research suggests that even those with mild hearing loss can benefit from wearing a hearing aid, Choi said.

In future research, she hopes to answer questions about when people should start using hearing aids and how often they should wear them to improve their overall health.

The study also did not analyze how much longer someone can expect to live on average if they wear hearing aids regularly.

And while wearing hearing aids seems to be a protective factor against death and other negative outcomes, both Lin and Choi said that wearing them is not guaranteed to prevent all the health risks associated with hearing loss.

“I don’t think 100 percent of it can be prevented by using hearing aids,” Choi said. “My hypothesis is that there is a partial protective impact.”

The theoretical benefits are worth it, she said, because wearing hearing aids is considered a risk-free intervention.

But, despite a federal ruling allowing the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, many are still hesitant about wearing them, Choi said, because of barriers such as cost, a lack of insurance coverage and stigma. She hopes her research will encourage more health-care providers to recommend hearing aids for those who need them and lead to better insurance coverage of hearing aids as a medical intervention.