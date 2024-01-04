Why do we get sick more in the winter?





If you’ve ever wondered why you find yourself coughing and sneezing more during the winter months, the answer is actually pretty simple. Kristen Westenfield, M.D., is a physician at Sanford Health in Watertown, South Dakota. Dr. Westenfield said since we find ourselves inside more often, it’s easier for viruses to spread from one person to another. “Our immune system in our nostrils, which is the main point of entry into the body, may be dampened during colder weather,” said Dr. Westenfield. Common winter illnesses Here are some common winter illnesses Dr. Westenfield sees annually: Common cold Symptoms: Stuffy, runny nose. Postnasal drip, sore throat, sneezing, and mild cough.

Treatments: OTC (over the counter) cold medicines, like cough medicine, decongestants and antihistamines, rest and drinking fluids.

How long you’re contagious: A day or two before you notice symptoms, and the duration you feel sick. Most colds are often resolved in roughly a week.

How it’s spread: Release of respiratory droplets from infected person, often through coughing or sneezing.

Flu (influenza) Symptoms: Severe cough, extreme fatigue, fever, headache, severe aches and pains.

Treatments: Antiviral medicines from a health care provider, OTC medicines like decongestants, fever reducers and pain relievers, rest and drinking fluids. Getting the annual flu vaccine can help prevent you from getting sick or may minimize your symptoms.

How long you’re contagious: You are most contagious in the first three to four days after onset, but may be contagious up to a week after symptoms start.

How it’s spread: Release of respiratory droplets from infected person, often through coughing or sneezing.

COVID-19 Symptoms: Fever, cough, trouble breathing, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, stuffy nose, and vomiting/diarrhea.

Treatments: Antiviral treatment from a health care provider, OTC medicines, fever reducers and pain relievers, rest and drinking fluids. Staying up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent you from getting sick, or may minimize your symptoms.

How long you’re contagious: You are likely most infectious during the first five days after you experience symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. If you have no symptoms after five days of isolation, you no longer need to isolate and should wear a mask through day 10. If you have severe COVID-19 you may still be infectious beyond 10 days and may need to extend isolation up to 20 days.

How it’s spread: Release of respiratory droplets from infected person, often through coughing or sneezing.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) Symptoms: Very similar to the common cold. Runny nose, congestion, cough, sneezing and low-grade fever. Premature infants, infants younger than 12 months, and older adults with heart and lung disease or a weak immune system are at highest risk for severe illness.

Treatments: OTC fever reducers and pain relievers, but not aspirin for children, rest and drinking fluids. Getting the RSV immunizations, if you are eligible, can help prevent you from getting sick.

How long you’re contagious: Three to eight days, and you may be contagious for a day or two before symptoms start.

How it’s spread: Release of respiratory droplets from an infected person, often through coughing or sneezing. Respiratory droplets can live on surfaces. High-touch areas like doorknobs and countertops are often breeding grounds for germs and viruses.

Bronchitis Symptoms: Dry cough, followed by a cough with lots of mucus. Chest soreness, chills, fatigue and aches, headache, watery eyes, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat and wheezing are also very common.

Treatments: Avoiding secondhand smoke if you’re a non-smoker or quitting smoking if you’re a smoker. OTC cough medicine, fever reducers and pain relievers, rest and drinking fluids. Humidifiers are also helpful.

How long you’re contagious: You may have symptoms of bronchitis for up to two weeks. The viruses and bacteria that cause bronchitis are contagious as long as the symptoms are present.

How it’s spread: Bronchitis is not contagious, but the viruses that cause it are. Spread by respiratory droplets from when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Pneumonia Symptoms: Cough which makes green, yellow, or bloody mucus. Fever, heavy sweating, loss of appetite, fatigue, headache, aches and chills. Sharp or stabbing chest pain that’s worse with deep breathing or coughing. Shortness of breath that increases with activity. Bluish color to lips and fingernails.

Treatments: Treatment depends on the type of pneumonia. Antibiotics can be used for bacterial and mycoplasma pneumonia. Viral pneumonia treatment may include OTC cough medicine, fever reducers and pain relievers, rest and drinking fluids. The flu is a common cause of pneumonia so getting the annual flu shot can help prevent the flu and pneumonia. There are also two pneumococcal vaccines that protect from common forms of bacteria pneumonia.

How long you’re contagious: If you have bacterial pneumonia, you’re contagious until 24-48 hours after starting antibiotics. If you have viral pneumonia, you are contagious as long as the symptoms are present.

How it’s spread: Pneumonia is not contagious, but the viruses that cause it are. Spread of respiratory droplets from when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Pertussis (whooping cough) Symptoms: Pertussis comes in three stages. Early (stage one) symptoms appear to be nothing more than a common cold. Later stages, or stage two, develop paroxysms – violent and uncontrolled coughing fits. These can lead to a high-pitched “whooping” sound when the coughing fit is finally over. Vomiting during or after coughing fits. Feeling tired after the fit or struggling to breathe. The third stage, recovery, can be arduous. The severity of the cough lessens, and coughing fits may stop, but they can return if you contract respiratory infections. Coughing fits may also return months after the illness started.

Treatments: Whooping cough is often treated with antibiotics. Using a humidifier, keeping your home free of potential irritants (dust, smoke, chemical fumes), and drinking plenty of fluids can help. Do not take cough medicine unless recommended by a doctor.

How long you’re contagious: You may have mild symptoms and don’t know you’re sick. You may spread the bacteria from the start of the very first symptoms and for at least two weeks after coughing begins.

How it’s spread Pertussis spreads easily from person to person through the air. It’s most spread through respiratory droplets from when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Sinusitis (sinus infection) Symptoms: Runny nose that lasts longer than seven to 10 days. Pain or pressure in the sinuses, thick green or yellow colored drainage in the nose, postnasal drip, headache, swelling around the eyes, sore throat, fever and bad breath. Sinusitis can be caused by allergies, viral infections, or bacterial infections.

Treatments: If sinusitis is caused by allergies, OTC allergy medicines like antihistamines can reduce swelling. Antibiotics can be used if the sinuses are infected from bacteria. OTC pain relievers, rest, drinking fluids, saline wash, and also warm compresses.

How long you’re contagious: You may have symptoms of sinusitis for up to two weeks. The viruses that cause sinusitis are contagious as long as the symptoms are present.

How it’s spread: Sinusitis is not contagious but the viruses that cause it are. Release of respiratory droplets from an infected person, often through coughing or sneezing.

Strep throat Symptoms: Pain when swallowing, rapidly developed sore throat with a red appearance, red and swollen tonsils, white patches on tonsils, tiny red spots on the roof of the mouth, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

Treatments: You may use throat lozenges, a humidifier, drinking warm liquids like tea with honey, or cold liquids like ice pops to help make your throat feel better. OTC cough medicine, fever reducers and pain relievers, rest and drinking fluids.

How long you’re contagious: 24-48 hours after starting of antibiotics. Two to three weeks without the use of antibiotics.

How it’s spread: Release of respiratory droplets from infected person, often through coughing or sneezing or direct contact. Respiratory droplets can live on surfaces.

Norovirus (stomach bug) Symptoms: Vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, and nausea. Fever, headache, and body aches can also be symptoms.

Treatments: Drinking plenty of fluids to help with dehydration. Recommended fluids include water, oral rehydration fluids or sports drinks. Signs of dehydration include decreased urination, dry mouth, or throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up.

How long you’re contagious: You’re most contagious when you have symptoms. You can be contagious for one to three days after you start feeling better, and for up to two weeks.

How it’s spread: Contaminated food or water, interactions with sick people and contaminated surfaces.

Dr. Westenfield said most viral illnesses will improve within seven to 10 days, but if symptoms persist or worsen, it’s time to seek care. Play your part Just because it’s easier for viruses to spread doesn’t necessarily mean they will. Dr. Westenfield said there are steps everyone can take to stop the spread. “One of the most important ways to prevent the spread of winter illnesses is getting vaccinated,” she said. “Handwashing, avoiding others when ill and avoiding touching one’s eyes, as well as covering one’s nose and mouth when they sneeze or cough can also help reduce the spread of illnesses.” Learn more … Posted In

