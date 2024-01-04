Seven hospitalised after contracting Legionnaires’ disease after visiting Sydney CBD

The hundreds of thousands of people who visited Sydney’s CBD during the Christmas-New Year period are being warned to monitor for symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease.

Key points: NSW Health has issued a warning after seven people contracted Legionnaires’ disease

NSW Health has issued a warning after seven people contracted Legionnaires’ disease The patients had visited locations in Sydney CBD around Christmas and New Year’s

The patients had visited locations in Sydney CBD around Christmas and New Year’s Potentially contaminated cooling towers are currently being inspected

Seven people who were at locations across the city over the past few weeks have now tested positive for the Legionella bacteria and are in hospital with pneumonia.

The disease is often caused by the inhalation of contaminated water particles via air conditioners.

It is not contagious.

The department is urging people who have visited the Sydney CBD over the past 10 days to monitor themselves for symptoms.

NSW Health says symptoms include:

Fever

Fever Chills

Chills Coughing

Coughing Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath Severe chest infections, such as pneumonia

About 10 per cent of people who contract Legionnaires disease will die despite treatment, according to New South Wales Health.

The three women and four men who are now in hospital with the disease visited locations between Bathurst Street, Sussex Street, Elizabeth Street and Circular Quay.

Hundreds of thousands of people visited the Sydney CBD for the Boxing Day sales and New Year’s Eve fireworks.

“Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease can develop up to 10 days from the time of exposure to contaminated water particles in the air,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“People who develop this disease are diagnosed by a urine or sputum test and chest X-ray, and usually require antibiotic treatment in hospital.

“Those most at risk are people with underlying lung or other serious health conditions and people who smoke.”

Hundreds of thousands of people visited the Sydney CBD for the Boxing Day sales and New Year’s Eve fireworks.(ABC News: Xanthe Gregory)

Infectious disease specialist Professor Peter Collignon from the Australian National University has told ABC Radio Sydney the symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease were not uncommon.

“Generally you’d have a fever of 38 or more and you’d feel unwell and you might have a lot of aches and pains,” he said.

“But the other one is pneumonia and if you get pneumonia it means you’ve got a lung infection, you’ll get short of breath, you’ll may even get pain if you take a breath in, you’ll have a fever and you’ll look unwell.”

Investigation into cooling towers

NSW Health says it is working with the City of Sydney Council to inspect cooling towers that are potentially contaminated.

People can contract Legionnaires disease when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain bacteria.

This can come from contaminated air conditioning cooling towers, whirlpool spas, shower heads and other bodies of water.

The department says it will be reviewing the maintenance records of cooling towers in the Sydney CBD to determine which towers need to be investigated further.

“Building owners should ensure that their cooling towers are operated and maintained in compliance with the NSW Public Health Regulation 2022,” NSW Health said.

“Routine monthly testing of cooling towers allows the early identification of contaminated towers and allows for prompt additional cleaning and corrective actions.”