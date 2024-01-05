Health
New study ties hearing aid use to longer life. But only if worn regularly : Shots
Pekic/Getty Images
Among the roughly 40 million adults in the U.S. who have hearing loss, most don’t use hearing aids. This means they may be missing out on more than just good hearing.
Research shows hearing loss, if left untreated, can increase the risk of frailty, falls, social isolation, depression and cognitive decline. One study from scientists at Johns Hopkins University found that even people with mild hearing loss doubled their risk of dementia.
Now a new study finds that restoring hearing loss with hearing aids may lengthen people’s lives.
Dr. Janet Choi, an otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine of USC, wanted to evaluate whether restoring hearing with hearing aids may increase the chances of living longer.
Using data from the the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a large, national study, Choi and her colleagues tracked the status of nearly 1,900 adults who had been shown to have hearing loss during screenings. The participants completed questionnaires about their use of hearing aids.
“The group of patients who were using hearing aids regularly had a 24% lower risk of mortality compared to the group who never use hearing aids,” Choi says. Meaning, the participants who were in the habit of wearing hearing aids were significantly less likely to die early.
The researchers had hypothesized this would be the case given all the studies pointing to the negative impacts of untreated hearing loss. But Choi says they did not expect such a big difference in mortality risk. “We were surprised,” she says.
Prior research has shown that age-related hearing loss – if untreated – can take its toll on physical and mental health. And a recent study found restoring hearing with hearing aids may slow cognitive decline among people at high risk.
This new study, which was published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity Wednesday, adds to the evidence of benefit. The findings do not prove that it’s the hearing aids that lead to longer life. It could be that people who regularly use hearing aids are also more likely to stave off isolation, remain more active or have reduced risk of falls, which could explain the increased longevity. The effect held up even when the researchers accounted for differences such as age, ethnicity, education and medical history.
Given the benefits, Choi says it’s stunning how few people with hearing loss wear hearing aids regularly – just 12%, according to her study.
And Choi says another striking finding is that, the people in the study who had hearing aids, but didn’t use them regularly, were as likely to die prematurely as those who never used them.
Choi recommends new users wear their hearing aids every day for 30 consecutive days to get used to them.
“Hearing loss is an invisible problem, and it happens gradually, so it takes time for you to get used to hearing aids and then get the benefit,” she says.
Choi knows from personal experience the difference hearing aids can make. She was born with hearing loss in one ear. And for years she says she resisted the idea of wearing hearing aids, given that her hearing was very good in one ear. But when she became a surgeon she realized she was missing out.
“In the operating room during surgery, sometimes if someone talked to me on the left side when there was a lot of background noise, I usually wouldn’t respond,” she says. “People thought that I was just ignoring them, which was actually not true. I just didn’t hear them.”
Now she uses hearing aids regularly. “There were a lot of sounds I was missing,” she says. Now, her hearing has greatly improved. “I’m very happy I got hearing aids,” she says.
There can be several barriers to restoring hearing, including the cost of evaluation and the cost of hearing aids. But the technologies have improved and there are more affordable options compared to several years ago. Still, some people avoid wearing them due to stigma or the annoyance of getting used to them.
So, if you have hearing aids sitting in the back of a drawer, not being used, Choi says, try them again.
This story was edited by Jane Greenhalgh
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2024/01/04/1222770525/hearing-aids-hearing-loss-longevity-life-span-restoring-hearing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New study ties hearing aid use to longer life. But only if worn regularly : Shots
- Official identifies Iowa school shooter, number of victims
- Florida State Surgeon General Calls for Halt in the Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines
- Chris Christie releases new ad admitting to mistake in 2016
- Seven hospitalised after contracting Legionnaires’ disease after visiting Sydney CBD
- Russia and Ukraine carry out prisoner exchange
- The Wrong Fight—Prior Authorization
- John Bolton weighs in on Iran attack
- Sunak suggests autumn general election, as Starmer says Labour ready for power
- Iran leader vows harsh response to deadly bombings that killed 84 | BBC News
- ‘Pirola’ JN.1 is the probable future of COVID pandemic, experts warn—but you didn’t hear it from the WHO
- ‘Multiple gunshot victims’ in shooting at Iowa high school, sheriff says