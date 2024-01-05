Research shows promise to restore beta cells and offer type 1 diabetes treatment hope





Australian scientists have explored a new approach to restore insulin-producing cells, opening the door to potential new treatments that could eliminate the need for regular insulin injections in type 1 diabetes.

Scientists at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Melbourne have used two existing cancer drugs to manipulate other cells in the pancreas to turn into insulin-producing beta cells. In people with type 1 diabetes, beta cells are destroyed by the immune system leaving them unable to produce the insulin they need to live. In the quest to cure type 1 diabetes scientists are exploring ways to give people with type 1 diabetes new beta cells. One possible way to do this is by encouraging the body to grow new beta cells so it can make its own supply of insulin again. This could reduce or eliminate the need for people with type 1 diabetes to inject insulin or use pumps. The research is in its early days, with the team now planning to explore the safety and effects of the beta cell regeneration drugs in further studies. Why the research could be significant In the study, researchers tested two cancer drugs are known as EZH2 inhibitors, called GSK 126 and Tazemetostat, in pancreas samples donated from a child and an adult with type 1 diabetes. The drugs have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat other health conditions. They found that the drugs triggered cells found in the pancreas called ductal cells – which don’t normally produce insulin and aren’t victims of the type 1 diabetes immune attack – to behave like beta cells, and start producing insulin. This process involves changing the ductal cell’s genetic ingredients, and a key player in this process is a protein called EZH2. The two drugs work by targeting this protein. Tests showed that newly transformed beta cells were able to release insulin in response to sugar, just like real beta cells would. Although more research is now needed, the findings suggest that insulin production could one day be restored in people with type 1 diabetes by helping the pancreas to generate new beta cells. What happens next? This research involved experiments with pancreas tissue in the lab, so the drugs are still a way off being ready to test in trials with people with type 1 diabetes. But these findings are a promising early step towards life-changing new beta cells treatments. The researchers are also hopeful that the findings could be used in the future to help people with type 2 diabetes. We’re investing millions into research to bring back beta cells through the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge – a partnership between Diabetes UK, JDRF and the Steve Morgan Foundation. Our Grand Challenge researchers, like Dr James Cantley, are working hard to speed up progress in this area so we can reach new treatments sooner. The research project, funded by the charity JDRF, has been published this week in the Nature journal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diabetes.org.uk/about-us/news-and-views/research-shows-promise-restore-beta-cells-and-offer-type-1-diabetes-treatment-hope The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos