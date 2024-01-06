Philadelphia Health Department gives update on measles outbreak; 5 confirmed 3 probable cases





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The measles outbreak in Philadelphia is growing. The Philadelphia Health Department said there are now five confirmed and three probable cases and there could be more. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole of the Philadelphia Health Department said this is a serious outbreak that has three children still hospitalized. It started because a quarantine order was violated. “This is a major event,” she said. The Philadelphia Health Commissioner said the eight cases started with a baby too young to be vaccinated who traveled internationally; the child was hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in December. Before the measles was diagnosed, the virus spread at CHOP to children in adjacent rooms. “Early measles before the rash can look like any other respiratory infection,” Bettigole said. Dr. Bettigole said one of the three children with measles at CHOP was released from the hospital and then taken to a day care center while still infectious, violating quarantine orders from the health department. Stahl: At that day care center how many more infections do we have now? Bettigole: We have two confirmed infections and three probable infections at that day care center. A sign at the Multicultural Education Station day care in Oxford Circle reads in part, “Several children have shown symptoms.” No one at the daycare would answer CBS News Philadelphia’s questions. “Both the day care and the parent had been asked to observe quarantine orders, did not, and then did not share that information,” Bettigole said. The health department said the measles outbreak is among both people who are not vaccinated and babies under the age of one who are too young to be vaccinated. “People don’t necessarily understand just how serious an infection this is,” she said. “The fact that Philadelphia is seeing eight cases, we could see more before this is over. Really very very concerning for us.” The MMR vaccine covers measles, mumps and rubella. It’s available at doctor’s offices and drug stores, for people who don’t have insurance there are government programs that cover the cost. There are several locations where there were more potential exposures related to this cluster including St. Christophers and Jefferson. More from CBS News Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS News Philadelphia and Philly57.

