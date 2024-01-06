TB screening for 3,000 people in Jalan Bukit Merah as 10 new cases surface





SINGAPORE – Ten new tuberculosis (TB) cases have been found to be part of a Jalan Bukit Merah cluster that first surfaced in 2022. This has prompted the Ministry of Health (MOH) to hold a mass screening exercise from Jan 11 to 15 to identify any undetected active cases and prevent further transmission. The exercise is mandatory for some groups and voluntary for others, and an estimated 3,000 individuals are expected to be screened. It will be mandatory for those who live and work in Blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah, employees at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, as well as clients and staff of the senior activity centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah. The 10 additional active TB cases are genetically linked to the previously announced cluster of seven cases at Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah in 2022, said MOH. In total, the cluster now has 28 cases, including four at Blocks 1 and 3 that surfaced afterwards and seven that were picked up during the mass screening exercise that was held after the cluster of seven was identified. The new screening effort is a risk mitigation exercise, said an MOH spokesman. “We have detected these new cases, and there may have been transmission resulting in other cases,” he said. “Screening will identify any other cases so that we can manage them accordingly, and therefore reduce further transmission as far as possible. While TB rates have been declining in Singapore over the years, there were still 1,251 new active TB cases among Singapore residents in 2022. The prevention of transmission is challenging because an individual can develop active TB disease months or years after being exposed to it, but new genetic sequencing techniques in recent years have allowed MOH to more accurately link TB cases to one another, conduct screening and, hopefully, lower transmission numbers as much as possible, it said. The 10 cases had surfaced between February 2022 and July 2023. Of the 10, two live in Block 1, one lives in Block 2, one works at the market and six reported frequent visits to the market and food centre but do not live in Jalan Bukit Merah. MOH said these individuals started their treatment upon diagnosis and are no longer infectious, as active TB disease rapidly becomes non-infectious once treatment starts. It is also offering voluntary screening to a few groups of people deemed to be at lower risk. The first group comprises frequent visitors of ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre or the three blocks in Jalan Bukit Merah. They had spent more than 12 hours a month there, any time between Nov 21 and Jan 24. The rest are those who are living and working at Block 2 but did not undergo TB screening during the previous mass screening exercise in 2022, former residents and tenants of Blocks 1 and 3, and the pre-school teachers and pupils at Block 3. MOH said that screening is not necessary for those who had only occasionally visited the blocks, market and food centre or the area because the risk of transmission to people who are not close contacts of a TB case is low.

